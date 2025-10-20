Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, with occasional patches of high and medium clouds. A light east-southeasterly breeze will bring mild temperatures, ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. In Sofia, daytime highs are expected to reach around 15 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mainly sunny with intermittent high clouds. The wind will remain gentle, coming from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures along the shore will vary between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. Seawater temperatures will stay pleasant, between 17 and 19 degrees, while sea waves will measure 1 to 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with scattered high and medium-level clouds. More substantial cloud cover is likely over the Rila-Rhodope massif. Winds will generally be light, shifting from the west-southwest, though at the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin, a light to moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will reach about 11 degrees Celsius at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 5 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)