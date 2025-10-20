Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 15:56
Bulgaria: Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria, with occasional patches of high and medium clouds. A light east-southeasterly breeze will bring mild temperatures, ranging between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. In Sofia, daytime highs are expected to reach around 15 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mainly sunny with intermittent high clouds. The wind will remain gentle, coming from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures along the shore will vary between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. Seawater temperatures will stay pleasant, between 17 and 19 degrees, while sea waves will measure 1 to 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with scattered high and medium-level clouds. More substantial cloud cover is likely over the Rila-Rhodope massif. Winds will generally be light, shifting from the west-southwest, though at the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin, a light to moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. Temperatures will reach about 11 degrees Celsius at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 5 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare

British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life

Society | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Montenegro and Albania Lead EU Accession Prospects, Bulgaria Positioned as Key Facilitator

Nikolay Krastev, a journalist from BNT, commented on NOVA NEWS that the recent tour of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans carries far more significance than a formal visit

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

End of an Era: 345 Stores to Rebrand Under DAR in Sofia

The retail landscape in Sofia is set for a shift following the official approval by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) of the acquisition of the 345 OOD chain by NIKON-NK EOOD

Business | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 2,200 Post Offices to Handle Leva-to-Euro Conversion in Bulgaria, First Six Months Free

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgarian citizens will be able to exchange their leva for euros at post offices across the country

Society | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:29

Half of Bulgarian Homes Now Bought on Credit as Property Prices Hit Record Highs

According to the latest Deloitte Property Index 2025, Bulgaria’s housing market continued to expand throughout 2024

Business » Properties | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:46

Tourism to Contribute 8.4% to Bulgaria’s GDP in 2025, Ministry Reports

Tourism is projected to generate 8.4 percent of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product in 2025

Business » Tourism | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:31

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:06

From Rain to Late-October Sunshine: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Until Month-End

Today, rainfall along the Black Sea coast will gradually taper off, with precipitation ceasing by the afternoon

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Heavy Rain Hits Southern Black Sea Coast: BG-Alert Activated, Residents Urged to Stay Cautious

Authorities on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast have issued a BG-Alert warning in anticipation of heavy overnight rainfall

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria