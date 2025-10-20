British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare

British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life, scenic landscapes, and lower living costs, writes the Daily Mail. Nine years later, however, they report to the Daily Mail that their experience has been far from the idyllic vision, and Christine narrowly survived two life-threatening medical mistakes in Bulgarian state hospitals.

The couple’s four-bedroom home near the Balkan Mountains, purchased for 242,000 British pounds and including stables and land for their horses, is now on the market as they plan to leave Bulgaria permanently. Initially, they found what they sought: a slower pace of life, affordable prices, mild climate, and welcoming locals. Over time, however, they discovered that costs for food and services are comparable to or even higher than in Germany, France, or the UK, while service standards often fall far below their expectations.

“The pace of life is relaxed and the weather pleasant, but the people are different – even in the sun, their expressions seem perpetually gloomy,” Eric Thompson noted. He recalled long waits at restaurants and poor customer service, describing the overall experience as “absolute horror.” Christine added that the initial “honeymoon period” fades quickly once the reality of daily life sets in.

The Thompsons also cite systemic issues in Bulgaria, including corruption and frequent coalition governments, which they say have left the country rudderless. “In nine years, we’ve witnessed multiple parliamentary elections, three in one year alone. The country lacks clear direction,” Christine explained.

Yet the most critical concern for the couple has been Bulgaria’s healthcare system, which they describe as outdated and dangerous. Christine, who initially took Cordaron for an irregular heartbeat, was incorrectly advised to continue the medication for three years, resulting in permanent damage to her heart and thyroid. Subsequent prescriptions, including Xulthophy for type 2 diabetes, compounded her health issues, leading to chronic joint pain, inflammation, and kidney dysfunction. Only after consulting a private specialist did she receive appropriate treatment, though her health remains compromised.

“The healthcare system here is far below Western European standards. I was almost killed twice, and I fear a third incident could occur,” Christine said. She described bureaucratic inefficiencies, with doctors unwilling to adjust treatment without full documentation, and widespread mismanagement that endangers patients. She also noted that many expatriates face similar difficulties, sometimes incurring charges for services that should be free due to administrative failures.

Eric and Christine, seeking a secure and sustainable retirement, had initially left the UK due to limited career prospects and early retirement options. They briefly lived in Turkey before ultimately choosing Bulgaria, influenced by friends’ recommendations and the suitability of the location for their horses. They are now preparing to relocate with their animals to France, citing practical reasons and logistical convenience for transporting the horses.

Reflecting on their time in Bulgaria, Christine emphasized that the experience has been educational. “Living here is an eye-opener. You learn about the Eastern way of life and gain appreciation for British standards, regulations, and infrastructure,” she said.

While the natural beauty and rural lifestyle initially attracted the Thompsons, the reality of healthcare failures, inconsistent services, and bureaucratic challenges have prompted their decision to sell their property and leave Bulgaria for good.

Source: Daily Mail