British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare

Society | October 20, 2025, Monday // 08:38
Bulgaria: British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare @Daily Mail

British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life, scenic landscapes, and lower living costs, writes the Daily Mail. Nine years later, however, they report to the Daily Mail that their experience has been far from the idyllic vision, and Christine narrowly survived two life-threatening medical mistakes in Bulgarian state hospitals.

The couple’s four-bedroom home near the Balkan Mountains, purchased for 242,000 British pounds and including stables and land for their horses, is now on the market as they plan to leave Bulgaria permanently. Initially, they found what they sought: a slower pace of life, affordable prices, mild climate, and welcoming locals. Over time, however, they discovered that costs for food and services are comparable to or even higher than in Germany, France, or the UK, while service standards often fall far below their expectations.

The pace of life is relaxed and the weather pleasant, but the people are different – even in the sun, their expressions seem perpetually gloomy,Eric Thompson noted. He recalled long waits at restaurants and poor customer service, describing the overall experience as “absolute horror.Christine added that the initial “honeymoon period” fades quickly once the reality of daily life sets in.

The Thompsons also cite systemic issues in Bulgaria, including corruption and frequent coalition governments, which they say have left the country rudderless. “In nine years, we’ve witnessed multiple parliamentary elections, three in one year alone. The country lacks clear direction,Christine explained.

Yet the most critical concern for the couple has been Bulgaria’s healthcare system, which they describe as outdated and dangerous. Christine, who initially took Cordaron for an irregular heartbeat, was incorrectly advised to continue the medication for three years, resulting in permanent damage to her heart and thyroid. Subsequent prescriptions, including Xulthophy for type 2 diabetes, compounded her health issues, leading to chronic joint pain, inflammation, and kidney dysfunction. Only after consulting a private specialist did she receive appropriate treatment, though her health remains compromised.

The healthcare system here is far below Western European standards. I was almost killed twice, and I fear a third incident could occur,Christine said. She described bureaucratic inefficiencies, with doctors unwilling to adjust treatment without full documentation, and widespread mismanagement that endangers patients. She also noted that many expatriates face similar difficulties, sometimes incurring charges for services that should be free due to administrative failures.

Eric and Christine, seeking a secure and sustainable retirement, had initially left the UK due to limited career prospects and early retirement options. They briefly lived in Turkey before ultimately choosing Bulgaria, influenced by friends’ recommendations and the suitability of the location for their horses. They are now preparing to relocate with their animals to France, citing practical reasons and logistical convenience for transporting the horses.

Reflecting on their time in Bulgaria, Christine emphasized that the experience has been educational. “Living here is an eye-opener. You learn about the Eastern way of life and gain appreciation for British standards, regulations, and infrastructure,” she said.

While the natural beauty and rural lifestyle initially attracted the Thompsons, the reality of healthcare failures, inconsistent services, and bureaucratic challenges have prompted their decision to sell their property and leave Bulgaria for good.

Source: Daily Mail

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, british, Eric, Christine

Related Articles:

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

October 22 Forecast: Sunny Skies in Sofia, Fog on the Coast, Snow in the Peaks

On October 22, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 3C to 8C in the early morning hours

Society » Environment | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Public Unease in Bulgaria on the Rise: Social Tension Index Hits 6.09

The social tension index for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2025 reached 6.09, marking a slight increase of 0.9 points and positioning the country in the “high, difficult to control risks” category

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30

Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

12-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Sofia School During Recess

A 12-year-old student at Sofia’s School No. 94 in the Hristo Botev neighborhood was hospitalized after being stabbed by an older classmate on Tuesday morning

Society » Incidents | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:10

Sofia Taxi Fares Set to Rise: Day Trips Could Cost 23 Stotinki More per Kilometer

Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise, with rates increasing by 23 to 26 stotinki per kilometer

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:23

Major Repairs on Hemus Highway: Sofia and Varna Traffic Reorganized Until November

Highway repairs in Bulgaria continue to challenge drivers as attention now turns to the "Hemus" highway

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:10

Bulgaria’s Inflation Skyrockets: Over 41% in Five Years

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported that accumulated inflation in Bulgaria over the past five years has exceeded 41%, covering the period from September 2020 to September 2025

Society | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

Foggy Morning, Sunny Day: Bulgaria Enjoys Warm Autumn Weather on October 21

Tuesday, October 21, will greet Bulgaria with mostly sunny weather and the feeling that the golden autumn has truly begun

Society » Environment | October 20, 2025, Monday // 17:15

Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 15:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria