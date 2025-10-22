Montenegro and Albania Lead EU Accession Prospects, Bulgaria Positioned as Key Facilitator

Nikolay Krastev, a journalist from BNT, commented on NOVA NEWS that the recent tour of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans carries far more significance than a formal visit. According to Krastev, the trip represents a strategic message that the European Union remains committed to the region’s eventual integration.

He highlighted that the tour had political, economic, and geopolitical dimensions, reflecting the EU’s continued view of the Western Balkans as a crucial component of its future. A key element of the visit was the presentation of the Western Balkans Growth Plan, a 6-billion-euro program aimed at boosting investment and strengthening economic connectivity between the EU and the region. Specific projects, such as factories focused on artificial intelligence in Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia, underscore the practical impact of the initiative.

Krastev noted that von der Leyen’s stop in Belgrade was especially telling. The European Parliament, including Greens, Socialists, and Democrats, has stressed that dialogue with Serbia cannot continue unconditionally. The European Commission now engages not only with Serbian authorities but also with non-governmental organizations, signaling a more nuanced and critical approach from Brussels.

Serbia, Krastev explained, remains a contested space of influence, with Moscow maintaining strong ties while the EU attempts to steer Belgrade toward genuine European integration. Von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Brussels with President Aleksandar Vučić is expected to convey precise expectations and benchmarks for Serbia’s progress. Krastev observed that while the Serbian public favors EU membership, political elites remain hesitant.

On the sensitive issue of Kosovo, Krastev described it as a central point in Serbian-European relations. He noted that Kosovo has been independent for 18 years, and Belgrade has yet to fully accept this reality. The EU’s approach is pragmatic, aiming to ensure economic growth, stability, and development across the region.

Krastev emphasized Bulgaria’s continuing importance in European policy toward the Balkans. He pointed out that von der Leyen’s visit to Sofia a month before the regional tour underlines Bulgaria’s role as a conduit for European stability messages, both for the Western Balkans and the EU’s eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine. Krastev suggested that Bulgaria could increase its influence by appointing a special envoy for the Western Balkans, coordinating policies with Croatia and EU partners, and thereby securing a clearer role in regional integration and security.

Krastev noted that Montenegro and Albania are showing clear progress and could be among the first Western Balkan countries to join the EU as early as 2028–2030. For Montenegro, he added, the challenges remaining are largely technical, reflecting a trajectory of steady advancement toward membership.