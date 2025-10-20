End of an Era: 345 Stores to Rebrand Under DAR in Sofia

Business | October 20, 2025, Monday // 09:14
Bulgaria: End of an Era: 345 Stores to Rebrand Under DAR in Sofia

The retail landscape in Sofia is set for a shift following the official approval by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) of the acquisition of the 345 OOD chain by NIKON-NK EOOD, owner of the DAR retail network. The deal, first announced in August, has now received final clearance and can be executed immediately.

Gradual Integration

The transition will unfold over the coming months. The first two 345 stores, located on Kumata Street in Boyana and Zemen Street in Sitnyakovo, will close temporarily for renovations and reappear within one to three months under the DAR brand. The remaining 14 locations will continue operating as 345 for the time being, before being gradually rebranded and fully integrated into DAR’s network.

As part of the agreement, the three co-owners of 345 have committed not to launch similar ventures in Sofia for a period of two years. In effect, the 345 brand will eventually vanish from the capital’s retail map.

DAR’s Expansion Strategy

DAR currently runs 12 stores in Sofia and has focused in recent years on expanding, modernizing, and enhancing the customer experience. Acquiring 16 existing 345 locations allows the chain to strengthen its presence without investing in entirely new premises, capitalizing on established infrastructure and customer bases.

Delivery services through platforms like Glovo, already available from five DAR stores, are expected to gradually extend to the former 345 outlets. With 28 stores after the merger, the chain will move into the fifth to sixth position among Sofia’s main retail players, behind leaders such as Billa. In terms of revenue, the combined group’s market share will remain below 5%, well behind larger competitors like Fantastico, Lidl, Billa, and Kaufland.

Competition and Market Impact

The CPC highlighted that the deal is unlikely to affect competition, emphasizing that Sofia’s retail market remains highly competitive with numerous chains and new entrants. The regulator noted Minimart as an example, whose aggressive expansion has led it to operate 92 stores in the capital.

Three of 345’s real estate properties will transfer to a third party as part of the agreement, but DAR will lease and manage them, keeping them operational within its network. Overall, the acquisition signals a notable reshaping of the mid-sized retail segment in Sofia, even as the major market dynamics remain unchanged.

