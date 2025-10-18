Bulgarian Passport Rises to 14th Place as US Falls Out of Top 10

The Bulgarian passport has solidified its position among the world’s most powerful travel documents, ranking 14th globally in the latest Henley Passport Index. This places it on par with Cyprus and just two countries behind the United States in terms of visa-free access. Bulgarian citizens can enter 178 countries without a visa, a number that has remained steady, though the country has climbed one spot since the start of the year, moving up from 15th place.

Meanwhile, the American passport has experienced a notable decline, falling out of the Top 10 for the first time. Once the most influential in 2014, the US now ranks 12th, sharing the position with Malaysia, and allows visa-free entry to 180 countries. The drop reflects recent shifts in visa policies, including the end of visa-free access to Brazil, removal from China’s list, and updates to Papua New Guinea and Myanmar’s entry rules. Additional changes in Somalia and Vietnam further contributed to the US passport’s decline, highlighting a broader trend in global mobility.

The ranking methodology, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), measures a passport’s strength by the number of countries accessible without a visa. Leading the list are Singapore (193 countries), South Korea (190), and Japan (189). Five European nations, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland, share fourth place with visa-free access to 188 countries. The British passport, once first in 2015, has also fallen, now standing at eighth, marking its lowest position since the index began.

Christian Kellin, chairman of the Henley Passport Index, noted that the shifts signal more than just minor changes in rankings. They indicate a global trend where countries embracing open relations and cooperation are gaining mobility advantages. For US passport holders, access remains strong at 180 countries, yet only 46 countries reciprocate with visa-free entry to the United States.

In contrast, the Chinese passport has seen significant progress over the past decade, rising from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025. Visa-free access for Chinese citizens has increased by 37 countries, reflecting the growing influence of nations that expand global connectivity. The Bulgarian passport’s stable growth and high global ranking underscore the country’s increasing prominence in international travel freedom.