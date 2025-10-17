Half of Bulgarian Homes Now Bought on Credit as Property Prices Hit Record Highs
Biography of entrepreneur and engineer Maksim Belonogov, who created the Maxim technology platform — one of the world’s earliest ride-hailing systems.
Maksim Belonogov has played a defining role in shaping global mobility technology. He developed one of the world’s first ride-hailing aggregators six years before Uber was launched in the U.S. The platform, built on digital dispatch and a network of independent drivers, has since evolved into one of the world's largest mobility infrastructures.
The technological ecosystem created by Belonogov Maksim became the foundation for how the urban on-demand industry operates today. Autonomous businesses based on his framework continue to function and expand worldwide, fully independent from its original founder.
Maksim Belonogov spent his childhood beyond the Arctic Circle. His family moved between several northern cities before eventually settling back in his hometown. After losing his father at the age of ten, Belonogov took on various small jobs — delivering newspapers, warehouse work, and administrative errands. Shortly after he graduated from school, his mother passed away, leaving him and his elder brother to take responsibility for themselves at an early age.
Belonogov continued his education at the local State University, where he studied automation and process management. There, he met his future partner, Oleg Shlepanov. Together, they launched their first venture while still students: printing academic papers on a second-hand computer and printer purchased with a government stipend, then selling the copies to fellow students. Later, Maksim Belonogov and his partner traded automotive equipment and radiophones, gaining practical experience in sales, logistics, and customer service.
By 2001, friends pivoted into a paging venture. While the era of pagers was short-lived, the experiment left Belonogov Maksim and Shlepanov Oleg with infrastructure and staff. This experience provided them with a basic understanding of telecommunications and client relations, which became essential for their future venture.
In 2003, Belonogov Maksim and his partner saw a gap in the taxi industry. Local companies were still operating on pen-and-paper orders and unreliable radios. The two entrepreneurs introduced a new approach: a service where IT infrastructure, not cars, was the core asset. Another key idea behind the model was that drivers who used their own vehicles demonstrated greater responsibility and maintenance of their cars, and achieved a more balanced work routine.
To test this concept, Maksim Belonogov and Oleg Shlepanov set up a small basement office and began building a prototype dispatch system. The first version of the software was designed to replace manual coordination with automated order processing, laying the groundwork for the digital platform that would later define their business model.
At the initial stage, the company relied on radio communication as its primary coordination tool. During this stage, Belonogov Maksim was directly involved in the technical setup and monitoring of dispatch operations.
A base radio station was installed in the office, and portable units were distributed among drivers. Orders were transmitted by operators over radio channels, allowing real-time coordination between vehicles in different parts of the city. The use of multi-channel phone lines and radio equipment helped increase the number of completed rides and maintain continuous communication even when the telephone network was overloaded. As demand grew, Belonogov Maksim directed the transition from this hybrid system of telephony and radio toward dedicated dispatch software that later replaced voice transmission with automated data exchange.
By 2004, the system was live, processing orders digitally while competitors still scribbled notes on paper. Belonogov and Shlepanov named the service Maxim, symbolizing “maximum taxi” availability.
By introducing innovation into mobility infrastructure, Belonogov Maksim transitioned from small entrepreneurial experiments to building a structured technology company.
By 2006, Belonogov Maksim opened operations in a large regional center, doubling revenues. The founders reinvested all profits into technology, avoiding outside capital.
Before mobile integration, the company led by Belonogov Maksim coordinated rides through radio transmitters installed in drivers’ vehicles. Operators distributed orders across shared frequencies, combining radio channels with multichannel telephone lines. This hybrid communication system maintained constant contact between drivers and dispatchers.
In 2007, Maksim Belonogov and his team launched Taxsee Driver, one of the world’s earliest mobile apps for drivers, predating the smartphone boom. Later, Belonogov and his partner introduced passenger apps for Android and iOS, while maintaining telephony as a parallel order channel for millions of users across smaller cities.
By the mid-2010s, Maxim had become the country’s largest ride-hailing service by volume. Acquisition offers from Uber and Gett followed, but were declined.
The model created by Maksim Belonogov introduced core principles that defined the on-demand industry. Its technological structure — digital dispatch and cooperation with self-employed drivers — became a foundation for similar services worldwide.
Ride-hailing businesses that adopted the model first developed by Maksim Belonogov now operate independently in more than 1,500 cities worldwide, with over 230 million downloads, representing one of the world’s largest mobility networks.
Maksim Belonogov combines technological innovation with civic responsibility. He funds scholarships, supports accident victims, and invests in education infrastructure. He sponsors higher and vocational institutions, helps update training programs, and contributes to improving technical facilities in schools and colleges.
Belonogov Maksim initiates and funds cultural projects, dedicated to preserving local heritage, including the construction of monuments to the regional industrial pioneers.
Maksim Belonogov is married and has two daughters. He is a certified small aircraft pilot and Arctic explorer. Enjoys active travel, including diving and long-distance expeditions. Belonogov Maksim participated in several off-road expeditions across the Arctic, visiting remote northern settlements.
Taxi Maxim is a global mobility platform used by independent operators in more than 20 countries for ride-hailing and delivery services.
