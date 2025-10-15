Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure, warned the city’s chief architect, Bogdana Panayotova, during an appearance on bTV. While she noted that the scale of disaster seen on the Southern Black Sea Coast is unlikely to be repeated in the capital, Panayotova stressed that the city is taking significant risks. Heavy rainfall in overbuilt areas could lead to serious flooding problems.

The danger does not stem from building directly on riverbeds, as such cases are absent in Sofia. Instead, the problem arises from large-scale development over vast areas without proper storm sewer systems. “The issue has been building up for years. Entire districts are being developed, but the technical infrastructure to handle rainwater is missing,” she explained.

Neighborhoods most at risk include those at the foot of Vitosha: Dragalevtsi, Boyana, Simeonovo, and the wider Vitosha region, as well as Pancharevo, where ravines and rivers remain uncorrected and terrains have been densely built. In these areas, there is no functioning drainage system, leaving water with nowhere to flow during heavy rains.

To address the problem, Sofia Municipality has taken firm action. “We have stopped issuing construction permits in areas lacking storm sewers. This has been in effect for six months, and it is a strict requirement: without infrastructure data from Sofiiska Voda, no permit is granted,” Panayotova said. She emphasized that responsibility for this measure lies fully with her office.

The chief architect noted that the slow development of infrastructure is largely due to funding shortages rather than municipal unwillingness. However, new funding from the “Environment” program will support the construction of sewage systems in German, Pancharevo, the Iskar region, and parts of Mladost.

Panayotova also highlighted the pressure from investors seeking to build high-rise buildings in the city. She clarified that the concern is not building height, but the density of construction and the lack of supporting infrastructure to manage the increased load. All projects for buildings over 50 meters near uncorrected ravines and rivers have been halted in the past six months.

Regarding the “Blue Lion” project in central Sofia, Panayotova confirmed that it will not proceed. A new plan is being developed to preserve cultural heritage while covering a larger area.

The architect called for urgent legislative reform, noting that current laws still allow low-rise buildings to be constructed without proper sewage connections. “This is unacceptable in the 21st century. Warehouses and apartment blocks cannot rely on cesspools,” she said, adding that a special working group is already preparing amendments.

Panayotova stressed that Sofia’s priority is to halt construction in areas without adequate infrastructure until sewage systems are installed and flood-prone areas are corrected. “We must focus on efficiency rather than the sheer quantity of new construction. Nature will not wait for us,” she concluded.