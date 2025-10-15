Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure, warned the city’s chief architect, Bogdana Panayotova, during an appearance on bTV. While she noted that the scale of disaster seen on the Southern Black Sea Coast is unlikely to be repeated in the capital, Panayotova stressed that the city is taking significant risks. Heavy rainfall in overbuilt areas could lead to serious flooding problems.

The danger does not stem from building directly on riverbeds, as such cases are absent in Sofia. Instead, the problem arises from large-scale development over vast areas without proper storm sewer systems. “The issue has been building up for years. Entire districts are being developed, but the technical infrastructure to handle rainwater is missing,” she explained.

Neighborhoods most at risk include those at the foot of Vitosha: Dragalevtsi, Boyana, Simeonovo, and the wider Vitosha region, as well as Pancharevo, where ravines and rivers remain uncorrected and terrains have been densely built. In these areas, there is no functioning drainage system, leaving water with nowhere to flow during heavy rains.

To address the problem, Sofia Municipality has taken firm action. “We have stopped issuing construction permits in areas lacking storm sewers. This has been in effect for six months, and it is a strict requirement: without infrastructure data from Sofiiska Voda, no permit is granted,” Panayotova said. She emphasized that responsibility for this measure lies fully with her office.

The chief architect noted that the slow development of infrastructure is largely due to funding shortages rather than municipal unwillingness. However, new funding from the “Environment” program will support the construction of sewage systems in German, Pancharevo, the Iskar region, and parts of Mladost.

Panayotova also highlighted the pressure from investors seeking to build high-rise buildings in the city. She clarified that the concern is not building height, but the density of construction and the lack of supporting infrastructure to manage the increased load. All projects for buildings over 50 meters near uncorrected ravines and rivers have been halted in the past six months.

Regarding the “Blue Lion” project in central Sofia, Panayotova confirmed that it will not proceed. A new plan is being developed to preserve cultural heritage while covering a larger area.

The architect called for urgent legislative reform, noting that current laws still allow low-rise buildings to be constructed without proper sewage connections. “This is unacceptable in the 21st century. Warehouses and apartment blocks cannot rely on cesspools,” she said, adding that a special working group is already preparing amendments.

Panayotova stressed that Sofia’s priority is to halt construction in areas without adequate infrastructure until sewage systems are installed and flood-prone areas are corrected. “We must focus on efficiency rather than the sheer quantity of new construction. Nature will not wait for us,” she concluded.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flood, sofia, infrastructure

Related Articles:

Owners of Apartments in Elenite Demand Answers After Flooding Prompts Demolition Orders

The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling

Society » Environment | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46

Flights Canceled on Sofia-Brussels Route Amid National Strike in Belgium

Flights between Sofia and Brussels were canceled on Tuesday due to a national strike in Belgium that has halted operations at both Brussels and Charleroi airports

Society | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Over 8,000 Runners from 65 Countries Took Part in Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 attracted a record-breaking crowd, with over 8,000 participants from more than 65 countries taking part in the largest marathon event in Bulgaria

Sports | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:04

Elenite Catastrophe: German Owner Says Landfill, Not Construction, Caused Damage

After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:03

Traffic on Trakia Highway to Be Halted Four Times Daily Due to Ongoing Repairs

Traffic on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia will be temporarily halted four times daily this week due to ongoing repair works

Society | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 12:27

Sofia Taxi Drivers Push for Fare Increase, Cite Rising Costs and Legal Inaction

Taxi drivers in Sofia are once again calling for higher fares, submitting an official request to the Sofia Municipality to adjust the current prices of taxi services in the capital. So far, however, the industry has not received a response

Society | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Pleasant Day Ahead: Sunshine and Light Winds Across Bulgaria

The forecast for Monday points to mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 15:56

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:06

From Rain to Late-October Sunshine: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Until Month-End

Today, rainfall along the Black Sea coast will gradually taper off, with precipitation ceasing by the afternoon

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Heavy Rain Hits Southern Black Sea Coast: BG-Alert Activated, Residents Urged to Stay Cautious

Authorities on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast have issued a BG-Alert warning in anticipation of heavy overnight rainfall

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria