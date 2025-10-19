Over 2,200 Post Offices to Handle Leva-to-Euro Conversion in Bulgaria, First Six Months Free

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgarian citizens will be able to exchange their leva for euros at post offices across the country, according to Sabina Lazarova, chairwoman of the Communications Trade Union Federation at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions. The exchange will take place in a total of 2,230 post offices, primarily in settlements where there are no bank branches or offices.

In all 2,230 locations, residents will be able to exchange amounts up to 1,000 leva directly. For larger sums, from 1,000 to 10,000 leva, applications will be accepted in 954 designated post offices. Lazarova explained that people will need to verify in advance which offices are authorized to handle these larger exchanges. Applications will then be processed within three to five working days. The full list of participating post offices is expected to be published ahead of the transition date.

Bulgarian Post will continue to exchange levs into euros throughout 2026. For the first six months, the service will be offered free of charge, after which the company may introduce a small fee for the operation. The arrangement aims to make the currency conversion accessible even in smaller or remote communities where bank access is limited.

Lazarova also noted that postal employees involved in the exchange process will receive additional pay. The preliminary budget for the euro adoption includes funds for compensating staff working directly with the public, including those at main cash desks. These payments will cover the six-month period during which the service remains free to ensure smooth and efficient handling of the exchange process.

The measure is part of Bulgaria’s broader preparations for adopting the euro as its official currency, with post offices expected to play a key logistical role in reaching all parts of the country during the transition.