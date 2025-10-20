Transition to the Euro: What Happens to Bulgarian Government Securities

British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare
British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life
Once Bulgaria adopts the euro, all government securities currently denominated in levs will be automatically converted into euros as of the official introduction date. This conversion will take place by law, ensuring that the transition is smooth and consistent across all financial instruments. The process is designed to uphold fairness and prevent any party involved in such transactions from being disadvantaged by the currency change, maintaining both equality and transparency throughout financial operations.
For securities and financial instruments that carry a fixed interest rate, the same nominal interest rate will remain in effect even after the conversion to euros. This means that the core terms and conditions of those instruments will not be altered, ensuring continuity for investors. The issuer of the security will apply a specific methodology to recalculate the interest payments in euros so that they are fully equivalent to the payments that would have been made in levs on the conversion date. This approach guarantees that no one will receive less favorable conditions due to the currency transition.
When it comes to securities with variable interest rates, the adjustment will follow the provisions outlined in the Euro Adoption Act. The conversion methodology for these instruments will also be defined by their issuer, who must ensure that the euro-denominated interest payments correspond exactly to the value of those originally calculated in levs at the moment of transition. The goal is to preserve the economic balance and ensure that all participants in these financial instruments retain the same value of returns after the adoption of the euro.
In both cases, fixed and variable interest rate instruments, the key principle guiding the process is equivalence. The value and conditions of all payments, obligations, and rights must remain unchanged after conversion. This approach guarantees a stable and predictable transition for Bulgaria’s financial markets as the country moves from the lev to the euro.
Economist Vasil Karaivanov has weighed in on the upcoming discussions over Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, noting that much of the political debate is likely to revolve around promises of increased spending ahead of potential early elections
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified a clear trend of fiscal deterioration in Bulgaria between 2020 and 2024, primarily due to the sharp rise in expenditures for employee compensation and pensions
The upcoming introduction of the euro has prompted the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) to launch sectoral analyses across several key areas of the Bulgarian economy
The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average
From October 8 onwards, gas stations in Bulgaria face strict penalties if their price labels and receipts do not show amounts in euros
Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink