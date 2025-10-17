Trump Puts Diplomacy First, Weapons Later: Zelensky Leaves Washington Empty-Handed

US President Donald Trump has declined to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles for the time being, telling President Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense meeting at the White House on 17 October that his focus is on diplomacy rather than escalation. The talks, which lasted more than two hours, were described by sources as difficult and emotional, with Trump adopting a tough tone while insisting that supplying such missiles could undermine efforts to end the war through negotiation.

According to Axios, Zelensky had hoped to secure a new weapons package during his Washington visit but instead encountered a cautious Trump, who appeared more interested in pursuing peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their lengthy phone conversation the previous day. Trump reportedly told his Ukrainian counterpart that diplomacy was his current priority and that additional weapons could jeopardize that goal. The meeting ended abruptly after two and a half hours, with Trump saying, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” referring to the planned US-Russia negotiations.

CNN quoted one source as saying the atmosphere was “not easy,” while another described it as “bad,” adding that although there were no raised voices, Trump’s tone was firm and at times emotional. A source familiar with the discussion said Trump appeared convinced that Kyiv sought escalation and that continuing to arm Ukraine risked further loss of life during the coming winter.

After the talks, Trump characterized the meeting as “interesting and cordial” but reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he urged both sides to “stop the killing and make a deal,” adding that Ukraine and Russia should “stop where they are,” let each side “claim victory,” and allow history to decide the rest. He again stated that the war would never have happened had he been in office earlier.

Zelensky, for his part, said that both sides had agreed not to speak publicly about long-range systems for now, confirming that the United States does not want escalation. He remarked that “the Russians are afraid of Tomahawks” as part of a potential combination of advanced weapon systems Ukraine could receive, explaining that Moscow understands the strength such weapons would bring when integrated with Ukraine’s own defense capabilities. Asked about the prospects of obtaining Tomahawks, Zelensky replied with a laugh that he was “realistic.”

The White House meeting marked the sixth encounter between Trump and Zelensky since the US president’s return to office in January. Before the private session, Trump told reporters he hoped the war could end “without Tomahawks,” though he did not entirely rule out a future deal. He said the United States needed to maintain its own missile stockpiles but praised Ukraine’s drone technology, suggesting that a future weapons exchange could be mutually beneficial. “They make a very good drone,” Trump said.

Zelensky suggested that combining American long-range missiles with Ukrainian drones could strengthen both sides’ defense industries. Before his trip, he had said that his agenda included discussing a “Mega Deal” on US weapons purchases and a separate “Drone Deal” worth up to 90 billion dollars, aimed at selling Ukrainian unmanned systems to the United States. During their White House lunch, the Ukrainian delegation reportedly presented Trump with a map identifying critical vulnerabilities in Russia’s defense industry and military economy.

Throughout the meeting, Trump emphasized the need to avoid escalation, echoing the concerns voiced by Putin during their recent call. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin warned Trump that sending Tomahawks to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield but would inflict “significant harm” on US-Russian relations. Trump repeated that sentiment during his remarks, calling the Tomahawk “a very powerful but very dangerous weapon” that could lead to “a lot of bad things.”

Zelensky said later that the discussions on long-range systems would remain confidential for now, as Washington wants to prevent any further escalation. He stressed that Ukraine’s top priority was achieving a ceasefire and securing reliable security guarantees from the United States, explaining that “only President Trump now has a dialogue with Russia.” He warned that Ukraine needs such guarantees to ensure that “Putin will not come again with aggression” once a truce is in place.

During the joint briefing at the start of their meeting, Trump and Zelensky exchanged warm words, with Trump even complimenting the Ukrainian leader’s jacket in a light-hearted reference to their earlier disagreements over attire. Trump called Zelensky “a very strong leader” and praised their working relationship, while Zelensky said he believed peace was possible with Trump’s help, despite Putin’s unwillingness to compromise.

Following the Washington meeting, Zelensky held a conference call with several European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to discuss the outcome of his talks with Trump.

The meeting came one day after Trump’s conversation with Putin and ahead of their planned summit in Budapest. Trump told reporters the upcoming meeting with the Russian leader would “most likely be a double one,” indicating that Zelensky would remain “in touch” during the discussions but would not participate directly. He said both Putin and Zelensky “want it done” and just need to “get along a little bit.”

Despite the cordial tone and Trump’s repeated calls for an immediate end to the war, no new security commitments or weapons transfers were announced. As the talks concluded, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine amid another wave of Russian drone attacks on cities including Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv, underscoring the urgency of the peace that both leaders say they want to achieve.