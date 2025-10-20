Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country, the Ministry of Health announced.

The aircraft will be stationed at the hangar of the Georgi Benkovski Air Force Academy in Dolna Mitropolia, from where it will cover a wide operational area across Northern Bulgaria. According to the ministry, its deployment marks another major step in expanding and improving the country’s air medical response capabilities.

By the end of October, the handover protocol between the Bulgarian authorities and the contractor is expected to be finalized. Once completed, the helicopter will undergo registration and licensing procedures required before it can enter active service.

The Ministry of Health added that the fifth helicopter is due to arrive by the end of the year, while the final three deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

In total, six locations have been selected for the construction of helicopter bases. At present, one helicopter operates from Sofia, two are based in Sliven, and the new one is stationed in Dolna Mitropolia. The remaining aircraft will later be deployed in Plovdiv, Gabrovnitsa village in Montana Municipality, and Buhovtsi village in Targovishte Municipality.

Authorities are currently working on amending the development plans for these properties, with the goal of completing all operational bases by June 2026. In parallel, construction continues on helipads at 18 state hospitals to ensure that emergency medical flights can land directly at medical facilities.

The Health Ministry emphasized that this investment represents a key element of Bulgaria’s broader effort to modernize its healthcare infrastructure, improve access to urgent medical care, and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond swiftly in life-threatening situations.