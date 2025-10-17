World Champion Karlos Nasar: I’m Losing Hope and Thinking of Leaving Bulgaria

Sports | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:19
Bulgaria: World Champion Karlos Nasar: I’m Losing Hope and Thinking of Leaving Bulgaria

World weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar has admitted that he is increasingly considering leaving Bulgaria, citing ongoing financial and organizational problems within the national federation. Speaking after meeting Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on Friday, the athlete shared his frustration over the unresolved funding crisis and the lack of progress in addressing long-standing issues.

Further reading: Unstoppable and Unbreakable: Karlos Nasar Lifts Bulgaria to the Top of the World Once Again

Nasar, who has not received support from the federation for a year, said there are still no sponsors or meaningful reforms. “There is no way to stabilize the federation’s financial situation because there are no new sponsors and no changes,” he explained. “I do not intend to sign the contract while Stefan Botev remains in charge. He hasn’t contacted my manager, and he cannot provide adequate training conditions. There is no way we can sign under these circumstances.”

The champion described the federation as dysfunctional and unable to cover even basic expenses for his training and team. He also commented on the way his name has been used for political purposes. “My name is mentioned to other people, and I’m invited to meetings I can’t refuse. But I’m not afraid to talk to anyone. I stand on the side of the truth, and that gives me courage,” he said.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Weightlifting Fed Backed by Peevski Faces Backlash as World Champion Nasar Denies Its Role in His Success

Nasar confirmed that he had recently met with Delyan Peevski, clarifying that the encounter was not his initiative. “Stefan Botev said that I owe everything to the federation and that Peevski is the only sponsor. That’s not true. I haven’t received a single penny, and I am not dependent on any politician. It’s not right to be associated with such things,” he stated. He added that Botev’s inability to attract sponsors has left the federation with debts exceeding one million leva. “Some restaurants make that turnover in a month. This situation is absurd,Nasar noted.

Despite the difficulties, he emphasized his commitment to representing Bulgaria, though his patience is wearing thin. “I’m doing everything possible to stay here and wave the Bulgarian flag. We’ll see what we can achieve with Mr. Terziev. But I’m seriously starting to think about leaving the country,” he said.

Nasar revealed that he receives more financial backing from private sponsors than from the federation itself. “I have personal contracts and new sponsorship offers. I invest my own money to lift for Bulgaria,” he explained. His main concern now is to ensure that his competitive rights are not suspended. “I hope new sponsors will support Bulgarian weightlifting. We are writing a great story that inspires Bulgarian children,” he added.

The three-time world champion expressed uncertainty about his future with the current federation leadership. “I don’t know what to expect from Stefan Botev. I hope he continues to support Bulgarian athletes. We haven’t discussed it, but that’s the worst that could happen,” he remarked.

Nasar concluded by highlighting the level of dedication and professionalism needed to maintain his unbeaten record since 2023. “We compete at a world-class level. Achieving this takes hard work, proper funding, and professional support,” he said.

