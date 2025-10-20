Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare
British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life
The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day, particularly in the southern parts of Bulgaria. Winds will be light, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C at night, with Sofia around 9°C, while daytime highs will reach 14°C to 19°C, approximately 13°C in the capital.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers. Winds will remain light, blowing from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will reach 16°C to 18°C, and seawater temperatures will stay between 17°C and 19°C, with waves at about 3 degrees Douglas.
In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy with rain, turning to snow above 1,800 metres. Winds will be moderate to strong, from the northwest and west. Highs will reach around 10°C at 1,200 metres and about 3°C at 2,000 metres.
On Sunday, northwesterly winds will strengthen, particularly in the Danube Plain, bringing more sunshine across much of the country. Cloud cover will remain in southern and northeastern areas, where light rain is still possible in places. Nighttime temperatures will drop to between 7°C and 12°C, while daytime highs will range from 13°C to 18°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions
During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest
Today, rainfall along the Black Sea coast will gradually taper off, with precipitation ceasing by the afternoon
Authorities on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast have issued a BG-Alert warning in anticipation of heavy overnight rainfall
Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink