Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day, particularly in the southern parts of Bulgaria. Winds will be light, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C at night, with Sofia around 9°C, while daytime highs will reach 14°C to 19°C, approximately 13°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers. Winds will remain light, blowing from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will reach 16°C to 18°C, and seawater temperatures will stay between 17°C and 19°C, with waves at about 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy with rain, turning to snow above 1,800 metres. Winds will be moderate to strong, from the northwest and west. Highs will reach around 10°C at 1,200 metres and about 3°C at 2,000 metres.

On Sunday, northwesterly winds will strengthen, particularly in the Danube Plain, bringing more sunshine across much of the country. Cloud cover will remain in southern and northeastern areas, where light rain is still possible in places. Nighttime temperatures will drop to between 7°C and 12°C, while daytime highs will range from 13°C to 18°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)