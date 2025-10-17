Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), labeling the case against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev as politically motivated. At a press briefing, group spokesperson Vincent Stuer argued that payments to Bulgaria should be entirely halted until the situation is resolved.

The upcoming session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg will include a debate on "Continued attacks on democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bulgaria," scheduled for next Wednesday. Stuer noted that the Sofia Court of Appeal recently rejected a request to release Mayor Kotsev for the sixth consecutive time, describing the ongoing proceedings as part of a wider effort to control the state through politicized judicial actions.

"Renew Europe" is demanding the immediate release of Kotsev and a full review of his case. The group emphasized that the rules of the RRP are designed to uphold the rule of law, yet, in Bulgaria, anti-corruption institutions are being wielded as political tools.

Stephen Jones, spokesperson for the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, added that during his recent visit to Bulgaria he observed that members of the ruling majority from "There is Such a People" (TISP) are affiliated with the ECR. He argued that TISP contributes to the government's stability. Jones also raised concerns about the influence of the "Revival" party, which aligns with the Europe of Sovereign Nations group in the EP and has a strategic cooperation agreement with Russia's United Russia party, warning that this connection should alarm European lawmakers mindful of Russian interference.

Earlier, the European Commission confirmed receiving a letter from "Renew Europe" linking the Kotsev case to Bulgaria’s RRP payments. In early October, the Commission clarified that there was no direct connection between the two. Nevertheless, the EC has provisionally approved part of the funding, noting that Bulgaria has yet to implement reforms in the Commission for the Fight against Corruption and for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Assets. As a result, the Commission proposed temporarily delaying part of the funds until progress is made.

