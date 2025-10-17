Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare
British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life
The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), labeling the case against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev as politically motivated. At a press briefing, group spokesperson Vincent Stuer argued that payments to Bulgaria should be entirely halted until the situation is resolved.
The upcoming session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg will include a debate on "Continued attacks on democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bulgaria," scheduled for next Wednesday. Stuer noted that the Sofia Court of Appeal recently rejected a request to release Mayor Kotsev for the sixth consecutive time, describing the ongoing proceedings as part of a wider effort to control the state through politicized judicial actions.
"Renew Europe" is demanding the immediate release of Kotsev and a full review of his case. The group emphasized that the rules of the RRP are designed to uphold the rule of law, yet, in Bulgaria, anti-corruption institutions are being wielded as political tools.
Stephen Jones, spokesperson for the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, added that during his recent visit to Bulgaria he observed that members of the ruling majority from "There is Such a People" (TISP) are affiliated with the ECR. He argued that TISP contributes to the government's stability. Jones also raised concerns about the influence of the "Revival" party, which aligns with the Europe of Sovereign Nations group in the EP and has a strategic cooperation agreement with Russia's United Russia party, warning that this connection should alarm European lawmakers mindful of Russian interference.
Earlier, the European Commission confirmed receiving a letter from "Renew Europe" linking the Kotsev case to Bulgaria’s RRP payments. In early October, the Commission clarified that there was no direct connection between the two. Nevertheless, the EC has provisionally approved part of the funding, noting that Bulgaria has yet to implement reforms in the Commission for the Fight against Corruption and for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Assets. As a result, the Commission proposed temporarily delaying part of the funds until progress is made.
The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)
North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated firmly that his government will not unconditionally include Bulgarians in the country’s constitution
The European Parliament is set to hold a debate in Strasbourg next week focusing on the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in Skopje that North Macedonia’s path to the European Union depends on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink