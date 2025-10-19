Greece Tightens Rent Rules: Bank Transfers Mandatory from 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, all rent payments in Greece will be required to be made via bank transfer, the Greek government announced. This measure is aimed at curbing widespread tax evasion by landlords and increasing state revenue. The regulation will apply to both commercial and residential leases, affecting all property owners and tenants in Greece, including Bulgarian nationals who rent or lease property there.

Under the new rules, landlords who accept cash payments will forfeit the statutory 5% deduction on property income that covers depreciation and damages. Many view this penalty as unfair since it penalizes the landlord even if a tenant refuses to comply with the bank transfer requirement. Tenants who do not pay via bank transfer will also lose the annual one-month rent allowance issued in November, along with other state subsidies tied to housing.

The Federation of Property Owners (POMIDA) has issued detailed guidance to landlords to help them adjust to the new system. Rental contracts, whether new or renewed, must include a clause stating that rent will be paid exclusively via bank deposit or transfer to the landlord’s IBAN within the first five days of each month. Non-compliance by the tenant will be considered as non-payment, allowing the landlord to demand the rent.

Landlords are required to submit their account information electronically to Greece’s tax authority, AADE, through a forthcoming procedure. To ensure eligibility for the 5% property income deduction, it is recommended that landlords aim to receive the full year’s rent via bank transfer by December 31, demonstrating complete compliance with the new system.