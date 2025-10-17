'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.

Kostadinov said that the tension cannot last indefinitely, as GERB is increasingly uncomfortable in what he described as the role of a secondary player under Peevski’s influence. Local party structures reportedly desire early elections, aiming to reduce Peevski’s significant influence. Kostadinov argued that Borissov now faces two strategic options: calling elections to salvage part of his party’s standing or stepping aside and allowing Peevski and his allies to dominate political proceedings, comparing the latter scenario to joining forces with Ahmed Dogan. He emphasized that Peevski still depends on GERB, viewing the party as a political crutch and public cover for his moves.

Kostadinov also commented on the potential cabinet reformation, suggesting that the TUSP party faces greater risk than the BSP. While he sees the BSP willing to participate in government even in minor roles, he predicts a likely collapse within TISP if Peevski officially enters the cabinet. Kostadinov warned that such a development could trigger the emergence of independent MPs who would start supporting the government.

He reiterated that, in his view, "Revival" remains the only parliamentary party genuinely advocating for early elections, distinguishing it from other formations maneuvering within the current coalition and political stalemate.