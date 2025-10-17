'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:02
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.

Kostadinov said that the tension cannot last indefinitely, as GERB is increasingly uncomfortable in what he described as the role of a secondary player under Peevski’s influence. Local party structures reportedly desire early elections, aiming to reduce Peevski’s significant influence. Kostadinov argued that Borissov now faces two strategic options: calling elections to salvage part of his party’s standing or stepping aside and allowing Peevski and his allies to dominate political proceedings, comparing the latter scenario to joining forces with Ahmed Dogan. He emphasized that Peevski still depends on GERB, viewing the party as a political crutch and public cover for his moves.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

Kostadinov also commented on the potential cabinet reformation, suggesting that the TUSP party faces greater risk than the BSP. While he sees the BSP willing to participate in government even in minor roles, he predicts a likely collapse within TISP if Peevski officially enters the cabinet. Kostadinov warned that such a development could trigger the emergence of independent MPs who would start supporting the government.

He reiterated that, in his view, "Revival" remains the only parliamentary party genuinely advocating for early elections, distinguishing it from other formations maneuvering within the current coalition and political stalemate.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kostadinov, Peevski, Borissov, Revival

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45

Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:26

Analyst: Borissov Risks GERB’s Future as Support Shifts to Peevski's 'New Beginning'

Political scientist Ruja Smilova told Bulgarian National Radio that GERB’s sixth-place result in the recent local elections reflects an uncomfortable reality for the country’s leading party

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 08:36

Bulgaria on Edge: Peevski Signals Willingness to Govern Amid Leadership Crisis

Delyan Peevski, speaking outside the National Assembly, indicated that his party remains ready to engage in negotiations and assume responsibility in government matters

Politics | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:21

Bulgaria's President: 'We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski and Handing Over Power'

At a ceremony marking the Day of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force in Sofia, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev addressed both the celebrations and pressing political issues facing the country

Politics | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:18

Three Prime Ministers, One Real Boss: Mirchev Points to Peevski

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP from "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), identified GERB and Boyko Borissov as the main architects of the current political turmoil in Bulgari

Politics | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45

Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:26

Bulgaria’s Parliament Fails to Convene for Third Day Amid Deepening Political Crisis

For the third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s National Assembly failed to begin its session due to a lack of quorum

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:47

Analyst: Borissov Risks GERB’s Future as Support Shifts to Peevski's 'New Beginning'

Political scientist Ruja Smilova told Bulgarian National Radio that GERB’s sixth-place result in the recent local elections reflects an uncomfortable reality for the country’s leading party

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 08:36

Arthur den Hartog is the New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

H.E. Arthur den Hartog is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria