Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed during a press conference following a GERB Executive Committee meeting in Sofia.

Boyko Borissov was the first to announce the change, following the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik, where "DPS-New Beginning" emerged as the leading political force and GERB fell to sixth place, shaking the ruling majority. Borissov noted that he would have demanded Minister Mitov’s resignation if the police director had not stepped down, after which Mitov confirmed Barakov’s removal.

During the Executive Committee meeting, it was made clear that an inspection had been ordered to review the circumstances. “After the elections in Pazardzhik, it was clear that a change was necessary and that an inspection needed to be carried out. The professional leadership of the Ministry of Interior must fulfill its duties. That is why I removed the director,” Mitov said.

The move comes in the wake of reports and videos documenting election irregularities during the October 12 municipal council vote in Pazardzhik. The police response to these incidents was widely criticized as inadequate, with suspicions of vote-buying and manipulation prompting calls for resignations within the Ministry of Interior’s political and operational leadership.

Daniel Barakov had been appointed as director of the Pazardzhik Police Department by former Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. His career includes prior roles as head of police in Velingrad, Panagyurishte, and Septemvri.

The Interior Ministry’s action reflects growing scrutiny of law enforcement performance in local elections and signals a broader effort to restore public confidence in election oversight.