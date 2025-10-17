Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45
Borissov (left), Peevski (right)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was also present, despite not holding a cabinet meeting this week following Borissov’s sharp criticism over GERB’s municipal election performance in Pazardzhik.

Zhelyazkov was unequivocal in his remarks, stating that now is not the time for early elections. He stressed that elections would not resolve parliamentary fragmentation, the emergence of new majorities, or the complex geopolitical challenges Bulgaria faces. Earlier in the day, DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski had similarly affirmed that elections were unnecessary.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for serious discussions within the coalition, noting that talks with BSP and TISP had already taken place and that further consultations with DPS-New Beginning were planned. Borissov echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that GERB did not seek new elections and that such a move could jeopardize critical policies, including the adoption of the state budget, signing of contracts for new factories, and receipt of funds from the PVU.

During the meeting, Borissov reiterated his opposition to cabinet reshuffles, urging the coalition partners, particularly WCC-DB, to support essential parliamentary decisions. He raised concerns about WCC-DB’s role in destabilization, citing their connections with Delyan Peevski and criticizing their lack of concrete proposals for governance. Borissov recounted instances where WCC-DB representatives had praised Peevski during video calls with President Zelensky, framing this as evidence of their alignment with him rather than with stable governance.

The GERB leader also addressed previous political appointments, noting that Kiril Petkov had blocked Atanas Atanasov from heading SANS, despite Borissov’s trust in him. Additionally, Borissov announced the resignation of the Pazardzhik police chief following irregularities observed during the municipal elections, underscoring ongoing issues with local election oversight.

Borissov called on WCC-DB to coordinate with their partners before making public statements and highlighted the importance of the 2026 budget as a shared priority. He stressed that political alliances must act responsibly to ensure the passage of the first budget in euros and maintain stability through the challenging winter months. Borissov framed the situation as requiring pragmatism, noting that political dynamics involve both temporary allies and adversaries.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov reinforced that early elections, particularly in February, would not foster social stability or address ongoing parliamentary challenges. He referenced the recent elections in Pazardzhik as evidence that coalition dialogue is necessary and ongoing. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of achieving a stable parliamentary majority and preparing for upcoming meetings to ensure equal responsibility in decision-making.

Borissov confirmed that reports from regional leaders indicated no appetite for new elections, including among GERB members. He reiterated that consultations should continue with coalition partners, including TISP, BSP, and DPS-New Beginning, and noted his long-standing relationship with Peevski as a foundation for dialogue. Both Borissov and Zhelyazkov emphasized coordinated cabinet operations and rejected the idea of immediate government changes, focusing instead on ensuring stability and continuity in governance.

