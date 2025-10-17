Madagascar Coup Leader Michael Randrianirina Sworn In, Promises Transitional Government

World | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:21
Colonel Michael Randrianirina was officially sworn in as president of Madagascar on Friday, following a military coup that toppled the previous administration. His rise to power came in the wake of widespread youth-led protests, which were fueled by public dissatisfaction with chronic electricity and water shortages and pervasive poverty.

The international community swiftly condemned the takeover. Both the United Nations and the African Union denounced the coup, with the latter suspending Madagascar’s membership in response to the military seizure of power.

Ousted President Andry Rajoelina fled the country, citing threats to his life. He was subsequently impeached in absentia on Tuesday, just prior to Randrianirina’s announcement that the military would assume control.

The coup followed three weeks of anti-government demonstrations, primarily driven by young people. Protesters rallied against the ongoing crises in electricity and water supply, coupled with widespread poverty across the nation. The movement gained further momentum when Randrianirina’s military unit, the Corps d'administration des personnels et des services administratifs et techniques (CAPSAT), mutinied and aligned itself with the protesters.

Madagascar remains among the lowest-ranked countries on the United Nations’ Human Development Index. In 2022, the World Bank reported that roughly three-quarters of the country’s 30 million inhabitants lived below the poverty line. Electricity access is limited, with only 36% of the population connected to the grid, which suffers frequent daily outages.

Following his rise to power, Randrianirina indicated that a military-led committee would govern alongside a transitional government for up to two years, after which new elections would be organized.

Madagascar has not chosen a military regime,” he told reporters, emphasizing that the administration would include both military and civilian members. “The government belongs to civilians. The presidential council is also composed of military and civilians,” he added, signaling an intention to maintain a mixed governance structure during the transition.

