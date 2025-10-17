Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed to convene for the third consecutive day due to a lack of quorum. This marks a shift from his previous warnings that “everything is in Borissov’s hands, whether he will throw the state into the abyss.Peevski’s comments indirectly confirm ongoing talks about a potential reorganization of the ruling majority.

Further reading: Bulgaria’s Parliament Fails to Convene for Third Day Amid Deepening Political Crisis

The DPS-New Beginning leader also hinted at his willingness to participate in a restructured cabinet alongside ministers, echoing similar signals from GERB leader Boyko Borissov following the party’s recent setbacks in municipal elections, particularly in Pazardzhik. Peevski made a pointed remark toward President Rumen Radev, saying, “I can tell Uncle Rumen one thing: return the catering and champagne, the party is canceled.” After making his statements, Peevski declined to answer questions regarding his alleged involvement with the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation or a photograph with Karlos Nasar.

Opposition voices reacted sharply to Peevski’s comments. Bozhidar Bojanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” said that resolving the political crisis requires Borissov to distance himself from Peevski. Bojanov criticized the government for operating behind closed doors and distributing influence in an opaque manner, noting that Peevski’s announcements of his actions reflect “an illegitimate exercise of power” that has worsened the crisis. He also remarked on GERB’s regional tours, suggesting that voter engagement was superficial, with party activities primarily involving candidates and appointed regional officials rather than ordinary citizens.

When asked about the prospect of early parliamentary elections, Bojanov said the opposition is prepared, but emphasized that the decision rests with the ruling party and whether it chooses to continue its current power arrangements with Peevski. “The opposition is always ready for elections,” he noted, “but the ruling party decides whether the country goes to elections or whether Peevski continues to exercise illegitimate power.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” additionally called for an immediate reduction of Peevski’s personal security detail. He argued that Peevski’s security exceeds that of the President, the Prime Minister, and the entire administration combined. Mirchev highlighted a long-standing legislative effort to limit the privileges of MPs, including prohibitions on using official cars or drivers, which has consistently failed to pass. He stressed that, aside from the Speaker of the National Assembly, no other MP should enjoy such privileges.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, Bulgaria, elections

Related Articles:

British Couple’s Bulgarian Dream Turns into Health and Lifestyle Nightmare

British expatriates Christine and Eric Thompson moved to Bulgaria in 2016, drawn by the promise of a quieter life

Society | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Montenegro and Albania Lead EU Accession Prospects, Bulgaria Positioned as Key Facilitator

Nikolay Krastev, a journalist from BNT, commented on NOVA NEWS that the recent tour of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans carries far more significance than a formal visit

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

End of an Era: 345 Stores to Rebrand Under DAR in Sofia

The retail landscape in Sofia is set for a shift following the official approval by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) of the acquisition of the 345 OOD chain by NIKON-NK EOOD

Business | October 20, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 2,200 Post Offices to Handle Leva-to-Euro Conversion in Bulgaria, First Six Months Free

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgarian citizens will be able to exchange their leva for euros at post offices across the country

Society | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Half of Bulgarian Homes Now Bought on Credit as Property Prices Hit Record Highs

According to the latest Deloitte Property Index 2025, Bulgaria’s housing market continued to expand throughout 2024

Business » Properties | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:46

Tourism to Contribute 8.4% to Bulgaria’s GDP in 2025, Ministry Reports

Tourism is projected to generate 8.4 percent of Bulgaria’s gross domestic product in 2025

Business » Tourism | October 18, 2025, Saturday // 09:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:02

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45

Bulgaria’s Parliament Fails to Convene for Third Day Amid Deepening Political Crisis

For the third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s National Assembly failed to begin its session due to a lack of quorum

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:47

Analyst: Borissov Risks GERB’s Future as Support Shifts to Peevski's 'New Beginning'

Political scientist Ruja Smilova told Bulgarian National Radio that GERB’s sixth-place result in the recent local elections reflects an uncomfortable reality for the country’s leading party

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 08:36

Arthur den Hartog is the New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

H.E. Arthur den Hartog is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria