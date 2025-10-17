Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed to convene for the third consecutive day due to a lack of quorum. This marks a shift from his previous warnings that “everything is in Borissov’s hands, whether he will throw the state into the abyss.” Peevski’s comments indirectly confirm ongoing talks about a potential reorganization of the ruling majority.

The DPS-New Beginning leader also hinted at his willingness to participate in a restructured cabinet alongside ministers, echoing similar signals from GERB leader Boyko Borissov following the party’s recent setbacks in municipal elections, particularly in Pazardzhik. Peevski made a pointed remark toward President Rumen Radev, saying, “I can tell Uncle Rumen one thing: return the catering and champagne, the party is canceled.” After making his statements, Peevski declined to answer questions regarding his alleged involvement with the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation or a photograph with Karlos Nasar.

Opposition voices reacted sharply to Peevski’s comments. Bozhidar Bojanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” said that resolving the political crisis requires Borissov to distance himself from Peevski. Bojanov criticized the government for operating behind closed doors and distributing influence in an opaque manner, noting that Peevski’s announcements of his actions reflect “an illegitimate exercise of power” that has worsened the crisis. He also remarked on GERB’s regional tours, suggesting that voter engagement was superficial, with party activities primarily involving candidates and appointed regional officials rather than ordinary citizens.

When asked about the prospect of early parliamentary elections, Bojanov said the opposition is prepared, but emphasized that the decision rests with the ruling party and whether it chooses to continue its current power arrangements with Peevski. “The opposition is always ready for elections,” he noted, “but the ruling party decides whether the country goes to elections or whether Peevski continues to exercise illegitimate power.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” additionally called for an immediate reduction of Peevski’s personal security detail. He argued that Peevski’s security exceeds that of the President, the Prime Minister, and the entire administration combined. Mirchev highlighted a long-standing legislative effort to limit the privileges of MPs, including prohibitions on using official cars or drivers, which has consistently failed to pass. He stressed that, aside from the Speaker of the National Assembly, no other MP should enjoy such privileges.