Bulgaria: Weekend Traffic Changes on 'Hemus' and 'Trakia' Highways Due to Ongoing Repairs

Society | October 17, 2025, Friday // 11:00
From Friday, October 17, until Sunday, October 19, changes will be introduced to the organization of traffic along the “Hemus” and “Trakia” highways due to ongoing repair works, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced. The adjustments aim to ease weekend travel and improve safety amid expected heavy traffic. To facilitate movement, vehicles will also be allowed to use the emergency lane where necessary, the agency said.

On the “Hemushighway, in the section between the village of Yana and the entrance to Sofia (from km 0 to km 8), where repairs began on September 15 in the lane toward the capital, reverse traffic will be introduced. Every Friday until the end of October, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., two lanes will be open for vehicles traveling in the direction of Varna. Traffic heading to Sofia will be redirected from the Yana junction along road I-1 through Gorni and Dolni Bogrov, following the old route to the capital.

On Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., two lanes will also be provided for traffic heading to Varna, while vehicles traveling to Sofia will again be diverted along the same detour route via Gorni and Dolni Bogrov. On Sundays, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Mondays from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the arrangement will switch:  two lanes will operate in the direction of Sofia, while those traveling to Varna will take the I-1 road from Sofia through Dolni and Gorni Bogrov to the Yana junction, rejoining the highway afterward. Reverse traffic will remain in effect each weekend until the repair works on the Sofia-bound lane are completed. The expected completion date for this section is October 31.

Repairs are also ongoing in four sections of the “Trakiahighway: in the districts of Sofia, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, and Sliven. In these areas, construction is being carried out on one lane, with traffic redirected two-way through the opposite lane. Travelers heading to and from Plovdiv can use alternative routes, including the I-6 Sub-Balkan road (Sofia–Karlovo) or the Ihtiman–Samokov road.

In Sofia Region, work continues between km 24 and km 33. From 00:00 on Friday until 14:00, two lanes will be allocated for traffic toward Sofia and one toward Burgas. Between 14:00 and midnight, two lanes will serve vehicles traveling to Burgas, and one will remain for Sofia-bound traffic. In case of heavy congestion around midday, it may become necessary to temporarily close the Sofia lane and allow all three lanes to operate toward Burgas. After 16:00, the configuration could be reversed to favor traffic toward Sofia, depending on flow intensity.

On Saturday, from midnight to 15:00, two lanes will be available for Burgas-bound vehicles and one for Sofia. After 15:00, the setup will remain the same until midnight, though authorities may modify the flow if traffic builds up, creating three lanes toward Burgas. On Sunday, throughout the day, two lanes will operate in the direction of Sofia and one toward Burgas. In cases of congestion, movement toward Sofia may be restricted at certain hours, noon, 2 p.m., or 4 p.m., to allow temporary three-lane passage toward Burgas until conditions normalize.

In the Pazardzhik region, construction is taking place over an eight-kilometer stretch between km 90 and km 98 in the Sofia lane. Traffic moves in both directions along the renovated Burgas lane, which accommodates one lane for each direction. Similar works are underway on the Burgas lane in the Stara Zagora and Sliven districts. The Stara Zagora section covers ten kilometers between km 208 and km 218, while the Sliven stretch spans eleven kilometers between km 262 and km 273. In both areas, traffic flows two-way through the Sofia lane, with one lane allocated for each direction.

To ensure smoother travel during heavy traffic, reverse traffic may also be temporarily introduced in these segments. Depending on the intensity, two lanes may be organized toward Burgas and one toward Sofia, or vice versa, at the discretion of the Traffic Police.

Additionally, to reduce congestion and improve safety, restrictions will apply to heavy goods vehicles exceeding 12 tons. Every Friday until the end of October, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., such trucks will be temporarily banned in both directions between Sofia and the “Orizovo” junction on the “Trakiahighway (from km 0 to km 165). On Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the restriction will apply only to the Sofia-bound lane between Stara Zagora and the capital. Trucks will be able to use designated bypass routes during these periods.

The Road Infrastructure Agency apologized to citizens for the inconvenience and emphasized that the repairs are essential for improving road safety and comfort. Drivers are urged to follow traffic regulations, adhere to speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking, especially in the repaired sections where movement is slower. During peak hours, longer travel times are expected, and motorists are advised to plan accordingly and strictly observe temporary signage and the new traffic organization in place.

