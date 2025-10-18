Trump Hesitates on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine After Lengthy Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty on October 16 about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying Washington could not afford to deplete its own arsenal. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We need Tomahawks for the United States of America too. We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we can’t deplete for our country.” He added that he was unsure what decision would ultimately be made.

The remarks came just hours after Trump held a lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and one day before his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Zelensky, who arrived in the U.S. earlier in the day, is expected to urge Trump to approve the transfer of Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and could significantly enhance Ukraine’s strike capabilities.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin raised the issue of Tomahawk deliveries directly during his two-and-a-half-hour call with Trump. Ushakov said the Russian president warned that transferring such missiles “would not change the situation on the battlefield but would cause significant harm to relations between our countries, not to mention the prospects for a peaceful settlement.” Trump’s cautious tone contrasted with his statement a day earlier, on October 15, when he acknowledged Ukraine’s intention to “go offensive” against Russia and said he would decide whether to approve such a move after meeting with Zelensky.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added to the speculation about Washington’s next steps, suggesting that the U.S. is prepared to “impose costs on Russia” in ways “only the U.S. can do.” Meanwhile, Trump has sharpened his rhetoric toward Moscow in recent weeks, saying in September that Ukraine could win the war and reclaim all territories occupied by Russian forces since the invasion.

Following Trump’s call with Putin, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the U.S. president believes a meeting between Putin and Zelensky remains “possible,” noting that Trump “has not closed the door” on such talks.

However, during the same press conference, Trump also expressed skepticism about new sanctions targeting Russia. He said that while a Senate bill is pending approval to impose high tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other exports, “now may not be perfect timing.” Trump explained that introducing sanctions at this stage could “complicate or even derail” his planned meeting with Putin, which he confirmed would likely take place in Hungary within the next two weeks.

“I’m not against anything. I’m just saying it may not be perfect timing,” Trump said, emphasizing that his priority is to create the right atmosphere for negotiations with the Russian leader. He described the upcoming meeting as an opportunity to “get peace” and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. “This may be such a productive call that we’re going to end up… We want to get peace,” he told reporters, stressing that the final decision on sanctions rests with him.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said lawmakers would consider the sanctions bill “in the next 30 days.” According to two officials familiar with the talks, the White House has already begun studying the legislation, suggesting editorial and technical changes - a signal that Trump’s administration may be taking the proposal increasingly seriously, despite his reservations about timing.

In a separate part of the briefing, Trump rejected the notion that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a global conflict. “I didn’t start this war. This is a Biden deal, and I came into it when it was a mess. It could have led to World War III. That won’t happen,” he said, asserting that his goal is to “save souls” and “help Europe” find peace. He added that such aggression from Russia would never have occurred during his presidency and that his focus is on facilitating dialogue rather than deepening confrontation.

Trump acknowledged that relations between Ukrainian and Russian leaders remain “terrible,” complicating direct peace efforts. Still, he confirmed that he discussed the Tomahawk issue with Putin and admitted that the Russian president “didn’t like the idea.”

As it stands, Trump faces mounting pressure from both Kyiv and domestic political circles to clarify his position ahead of his meeting with Zelensky on October 17. Whether the U.S. proceeds with Tomahawk deliveries, sanctions, or renewed talks with Putin remains uncertain, but Trump insists his primary goal is to prevent escalation and “bring peace” to Europe.