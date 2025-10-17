Mickoski Rejects EU Pressure: North Macedonia Won’t Add Bulgarians to Constitution Without Guarantees

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated firmly that his government will not unconditionally include Bulgarians in the country’s constitution. Speaking to Channel 5 TV, he emphasized that while dialogue with European institutions continues, his stance on this issue remains unchanged. He described his recent meeting in Skopje with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as friendly, noting that many topics were discussed during their conversation.

If the European Union truly wants to see North Macedonia as part of its family, it should at least do a fraction of what it does for other countries,Mickoski said. He reiterated that constitutional amendments will not proceed without clear commitments from Bulgaria and concrete guarantees from the European Union.

The prime minister stressed that neither he nor his government intend to move forward with the inclusion of Bulgarians in the constitution without conditions. “No one should expect this government to do that unconditionally, nor do we intend to while I am prime minister,” he declared. Mickoski pointed out that North Macedonia’s position is based on adherence to international law and on the need for reciprocal fulfillment of obligations by Bulgaria.

He also referred to the European Union’s financial and political support over the years, mentioning that North Macedonia has received more than 1.6 billion euros in pre-accession assistance since 2007, including an additional 52.2 million euros this year under the EU’s Western Balkans Development Plan. However, he implied that such support should come with fair treatment and understanding of North Macedonia’s position.

Following her visit to Skopje, Ursula von der Leyen wrote on "X" that she supports North Macedonia’s path toward EU membership but stressed that “the next and only step before the start of negotiations is clear.” She reaffirmed that Skopje must make the agreed constitutional changes, saying, “The ball is in your court. The EU is ready.”

Mickoski, however, avoided revealing further details about the guarantees he is seeking, explaining that he prefers not to discuss specifics “in the interest of the processes that follow.” He made it clear that his government’s position will not shift without tangible assurances both from Bulgaria and the European Union.

