Trump and Putin to Meet in Budapest for New Push to End War in Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 21:10
Bulgaria: Trump and Putin to Meet in Budapest for New Push to End War in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The announcement followed a telephone conversation between the two leaders, during which they also agreed to hold a high-level meeting between American and Russian officials next week.

Trump said the initial talks will be led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside other designated officials, though it remains unclear who will represent Russia. “President Putin and I will then meet in Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ war between Russia and Ukraine to an end,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the president, the two leaders discussed several topics during their conversation, including U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s efforts to assist in returning Ukrainian children home, as well as future trade relations between Washington and Moscow once the war concludes. Trump also expressed optimism that the dialogue “in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the war with Russia and Ukraine.

Trump added that the call concluded with an agreement to begin preparatory meetings next week, with the aim of organizing the leaders’ encounter in Budapest. He emphasized that he hopes the talks will “bring this tragic war to an end.”

The phone call took place a day before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on October 17, where the two are expected to discuss the potential delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and assess the ongoing military situation. “President Zelensky and I will be meeting tomorrow in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin and much more,Trump said, adding that he believes “great progress was made” in the discussion with the Kremlin leader.

This marks the first direct conversation between Trump and Putin in nearly two months. Their previous contact occurred on August 18, shortly after several European leaders visited the White House following the Alaska Summit. The two presidents also met in Alaska on August 15 to discuss prospects for a peace settlement and bilateral cooperation, their first meeting since Trump’s return to office, but tangible progress toward peace has since been limited.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Alaska meeting may have encouraged Putin to intensify airstrikes on Ukraine, as he apparently believed there would be limited resistance from Washington. Since then, Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have escalated, while diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Russia has stalled.

Putin’s planned visit to Budapest has drawn attention because Hungary’s parliament voted earlier this year to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, allowing him to travel there despite an active ICC arrest warrant over the abduction of Ukrainian children. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Trump’s announcement, calling it “great news for the peace-loving people of the world” and saying Hungary is “ready” to host the talks.

Trump’s outreach to Putin comes as tensions remain high. In recent weeks, he has intensified his criticism of Moscow, saying that Ukraine could “regain all territories lost since the invasion.” Meanwhile, the U.S. is weighing whether to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep inside Russian territory, a move that Putin has warned would represent “a new stage of escalation.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Budapest, Ukraine, Trump, Putin

Related Articles:

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32

Trump Hesitates on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine After Lengthy Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty on October 16 about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying Washington could not afford to deplete its own arsenal

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Trump: India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Next Target - China

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday (local time) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would halt purchases of Russian oil, calling it “a big step” in efforts to pressure Moscow internationally

World | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:42

Trump Warns Putin: 'Stop Killing Ukrainians and Russians' as Ukraine Prepares New Offensive

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the killing of both Ukrainians and Russians as Ukraine seeks to launch an offensive

World » Ukraine | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:07

Syria’s New President, Once Al Qaeda Leader, Reaffirms Ties with Russia

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he intends to uphold all prior agreements between Syria and Moscow

World » Russia | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 19:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Syria’s New President, Once Al Qaeda Leader, Reaffirms Ties with Russia

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he intends to uphold all prior agreements between Syria and Moscow

World » Russia | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 19:21

Putin Finally Admits Russia Fired Missiles at Azerbaijani Plane Before Deadly Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Russian air defenses fired missiles at an Azerbaijani airliner before it crashed in Kazakhstan last December

World » Russia | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:35

Ukrainian Strike Cuts Power to 40,000 in Belgorod, Causing Widespread Damage

A Ukrainian strike on energy facilities left nearly 40,000 residents of the Russian city of Belgorod without electricity

World » Russia | October 6, 2025, Monday // 10:43

Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse: Budget Deficit Soars Beyond Target

Russia’s federal budget is under growing strain as revenues from oil and gas taxes fell sharply in September, marking a 25% year-on-year decline

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Putin on Ukraine, Tomahawks, and NATO: 'Russia Is Confident, Ready to Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment describing Russia as a “paper tiger” by telling Trump to “go and deal with it,” during his address at the Valdai Club meeting

World » Russia | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Trump Clears Ukraine to Strike Deep into Russia: ‘No Sanctuaries Left’

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorised Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory

World » Russia | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria