Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions, according to an analysis by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). The report examines the causes of disrupted access to drinking water in several parts of the country in 2025, highlighting recurring shortages and systemic inefficiencies in water management.

The 130-page document is based on inspections of regional water supply and sewerage operators, evaluating their progress toward reducing water losses in 2024 and outlining recommendations for improvement. The data shows that the most affected area is the Pleven region, where 13 settlements with a combined population of around 107,000 people are under a water regime. The report indicates a water loss rate of 71.31% in the region.

In Breznik, the situation is described as alarming, with water losses reaching 73% in 2025 and residents living under restrictions for nearly a year. The analysis also reveals severe inefficiencies in Pernik, where water losses stood at over 80% in 2024, and in Radomir, where the figure rose to 89.45%.

According to the EWRC, the Water and Sewerage Department in Pernik has undertaken minimal investment and operational measures to address the ongoing crisis between January 2023 and August 2025. The Commission further notes that no effective system for identifying hidden leaks has been put in place, though the utility claims such a structure “is yet to be established.”