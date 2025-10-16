Bulgaria's Consumer Protection Commission Fines Businesses for Euro Law Violations

Society | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Consumer Protection Commission Fines Businesses for Euro Law Violations @Pixabay

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo) has announced penalties against 70 traders who failed to meet their obligations under the Euro Law, which requires businesses to display the prices of their goods on their websites or provide them through the "How Much Does It Cost" (kolkostruva.bg) online portal.

Each violator will face a fine of 30,000 leva (15,340 euro). The Commission explained that the amount is set above the minimum of 10,000 leva (5,115 euro) but below the maximum of 100,000 leva (51,130 euro), taking into account the severity of the breaches and their importance to public interest.

Following the end of the transitional period on October 8, 2025, during which only warnings were issued, large-scale inspections began the next day. The checks revealed that 70 traders had not provided the mandatory pricing data. While 30 of them have since fulfilled their obligations, they will still face penalties for the period during which they failed to comply.

The CPCo reminded that the requirement to submit daily price information has been in force since August 11, 2025. Inspections continue, and sanctions will be imposed progressively on all traders who have not yet met the requirements.

According to the Commission, the imposed fines are not punitive in nature but aim to ensure transparency and safeguard consumers’ right to access accurate and up-to-date pricing information. The CPCo once again urged all businesses that have not yet complied to take immediate steps, warning that failure to do so could lead to severe financial penalties.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cpco, Bulgaria, fines, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country

Society » Health | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:20

World Champion Karlos Nasar: I’m Losing Hope and Thinking of Leaving Bulgaria

World weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar has admitted that he is increasingly considering leaving Bulgaria

Sports | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:19

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country

Society » Health | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:20

WritePaper vs PaperWriter Review 2025: What Is the Best Paper Writing Service for U.S. Students?

Compare WritePaper and PaperWriter to find the best paper writing services.

Society » Education | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:03

Bulgaria: Weekend Traffic Changes on 'Hemus' and 'Trakia' Highways Due to Ongoing Repairs

From Friday, October 17, until Sunday, October 19, changes will be introduced to the organization of traffic along the “Hemus” and “Trakia” highways due to ongoing repair works

Society | October 17, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest

Society » Environment | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria