Bulgaria's Consumer Protection Commission Fines Businesses for Euro Law Violations

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo) has announced penalties against 70 traders who failed to meet their obligations under the Euro Law, which requires businesses to display the prices of their goods on their websites or provide them through the "How Much Does It Cost" (kolkostruva.bg) online portal.

Each violator will face a fine of 30,000 leva (15,340 euro). The Commission explained that the amount is set above the minimum of 10,000 leva (5,115 euro) but below the maximum of 100,000 leva (51,130 euro), taking into account the severity of the breaches and their importance to public interest.

Following the end of the transitional period on October 8, 2025, during which only warnings were issued, large-scale inspections began the next day. The checks revealed that 70 traders had not provided the mandatory pricing data. While 30 of them have since fulfilled their obligations, they will still face penalties for the period during which they failed to comply.

The CPCo reminded that the requirement to submit daily price information has been in force since August 11, 2025. Inspections continue, and sanctions will be imposed progressively on all traders who have not yet met the requirements.

According to the Commission, the imposed fines are not punitive in nature but aim to ensure transparency and safeguard consumers’ right to access accurate and up-to-date pricing information. The CPCo once again urged all businesses that have not yet complied to take immediate steps, warning that failure to do so could lead to severe financial penalties.