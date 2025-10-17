Arthur den Hartog is the New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead
The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day
H.E. Arthur den Hartog is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria. Today he was accepted by the President Mr. Rumen Radev to whom he handed his letters of credence.
Ambassador Den Hartog brings over 30 years of diplomatic and international experience to his new role in Sofia. Before his appointment, from 2021 to 2025, he served as Head of the Policy Division at the Consular and Visa Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague.
Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. den Hartog has held a wide range of senior positions abroad. He served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Dutch embassies in Bucharest (2017–2021) and Canberra (2013–2017), and earlier as Head of Political Affairs at the embassy in Berlin (2009–2013). Prior to that, he led the Task Force Treaty of Lisbon at the Directorate for European Integration (2005–2009), reflecting his deep involvement in EU affairs.
His earlier postings included roles as First Secretary for Political Affairs in Paris (2001–2005), Second Secretary for Development Cooperation in Dhaka (1997–2000), and Policy Officer for Justice and Home Affairs at the Directorate for European Integration (1994–1997).
Before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 1991 to 1993, Mr. den Hartog worked as a researcher on European Union affairs at the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) in Maastricht.
He holds master’s degrees in Public Administration from the University of Rotterdam and in European Public Administration from the College of Europe in Bruges, and has completed advanced diplomatic training at the École Nationale d’Administration in Paris.
Source: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria
Since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has played a leading role in both meeting the basic needs of the people in the region and revitalizing the spirit of international solidarity through a comprehensive humanitarian aid campai
On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia has announced that it will suspend regular updates to its Facebook page due to a lack of earmarked funding
A Bulgarian national has been detained by Russian authorities
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful evacuation of three individuals from the Gaza Strip: two young Bulgarian citizens and an elderly Palestinian, who is a relative of one of the Bulgarians
In August, Bulgarian authorities approved a draft defense cooperation agreement with Italy, setting the stage for the creation of the largest NATO base in the country
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink