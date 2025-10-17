Arthur den Hartog is the New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 16, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Arthur den Hartog is the New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria @Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

H.E. Arthur den Hartog is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria. Today he was accepted by the President Mr. Rumen Radev to whom he handed his letters of credence.

Ambassador Den Hartog brings over 30 years of diplomatic and international experience to his new role in Sofia. Before his appointment, from 2021 to 2025, he served as Head of the Policy Division at the Consular and Visa Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague.

Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. den Hartog has held a wide range of senior positions abroad. He served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Dutch embassies in Bucharest (2017–2021) and Canberra (2013–2017), and earlier as Head of Political Affairs at the embassy in Berlin (2009–2013). Prior to that, he led the Task Force Treaty of Lisbon at the Directorate for European Integration (2005–2009), reflecting his deep involvement in EU affairs.

His earlier postings included roles as First Secretary for Political Affairs in Paris (2001–2005), Second Secretary for Development Cooperation in Dhaka (1997–2000), and Policy Officer for Justice and Home Affairs at the Directorate for European Integration (1994–1997).

Before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 1991 to 1993, Mr. den Hartog worked as a researcher on European Union affairs at the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) in Maastricht.

He holds master’s degrees in Public Administration from the University of Rotterdam and in European Public Administration from the College of Europe in Bruges, and has completed advanced diplomatic training at the École Nationale d’Administration in Paris.

Source: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria

