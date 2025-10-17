Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria: Clouds and Rain Moving into Western Bulgaria on Friday

During the night, clouds will increase and thicken, moving in from the southwest. Over Northeastern Bulgaria, skies will stay mostly clear for a longer period. By morning, areas of fog and low clouds are likely to appear in parts of the Danube Plain and the western stretches of the Upper Thracian Valley. Across most of the country, the wind will ease, remaining light, with a southeasterly direction in the eastern regions.

On Friday, much of Bulgaria will see cloudy skies, though in the northeast there will be some brighter intervals before midday. By the afternoon, rain is expected to begin in Western Bulgaria, with snow falling in higher mountain areas above 2,000 meters. Overnight into Saturday, the precipitation will spread eastward toward the central parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the southeast. Morning temperatures will range between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius, about 7 degrees in Sofia. Daytime highs will reach between 13 and 18 degrees, again around 13 in the capital.

Cloudiness along the coast will gradually increase, with the northern areas being the last to experience the change. Morning fog or temporary low visibility is possible in some sections. Winds will come from the southeast and will be mostly moderate. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius. Sea water temperatures will remain mild, between 17 and 20 degrees.

In the mountains, skies will become increasingly overcast through the day. In the afternoon, rain will develop over western mountain regions, turning to snow above 2,000 meters. A moderate southerly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will reach around 11 degrees at 1,200 meters and about 3 degrees at 2,000 meters.

