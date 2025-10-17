From Rain to Late-October Sunshine: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Until Month-End

Today, rainfall along the Black Sea coast will gradually taper off, with precipitation ceasing by the afternoon. Meanwhile, western regions, particularly in the mountains, will see light rain, accompanied by increasing cloud cover, an early sign of deteriorating weather, forecaster Petar Yankov explained on “Bulgaria Morning.”

Friday will bring thicker cloudiness over western Bulgaria, with rain starting mainly in the afternoon. Overnight, precipitation is expected to spread north and east, though the total rainfall will remain modest, around 5 to 10 liters per square meter. Saturday will see rain across the country, shifting from eastern areas before noon to the west in the afternoon, while Sofia is set to experience some of the lowest temperatures among Balkan capitals.

Sunday will feature scattered clouds, offering better conditions for high-mountain excursions, especially after Saturday’s stronger winds in the mountains. Rain will move southward into neighboring countries, affecting returning travelers with wet road conditions. In Western Europe, a cyclone originating from the Atlantic will bring strong winds and rain, reaching the Balkans by Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional rainfall expected in Greece over the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday will continue with scattered clouds, while Tuesday afternoon marks a more permanent increase in cloudiness. From Wednesday through Friday, heavy rainfall is forecast across Bulgaria, putting ravines at risk and prompting Yankov to urge preparedness. Morning fogs will appear briefly during this period but will not last long.

Starting October 26, the “indian summer” is expected to arrive, bringing noticeable warming. Minimum temperatures through October 29 will range between 4 to 7-8°C, while daytime highs in populated areas are expected to exceed 20°C. Snow cover in winter resorts will also increase over the weekend, with 3 to 7 cm in lower-altitude resorts and 20 to 40 cm above 2,000 meters in the Balkan Mountains. Despite the snow, road conditions and mountain passes are not expected to face significant issues.

Yankov concluded by noting that medium to high cloudiness may appear sunny to the general public, but it remains a critical factor for aviation operations, underscoring the importance of monitoring conditions carefully.

