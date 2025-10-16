Bulgaria on Edge: Peevski Signals Willingness to Govern Amid Leadership Crisis

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead
The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day
Delyan Peevski, speaking outside the National Assembly, indicated that his party remains ready to engage in negotiations and assume responsibility in government matters. He noted that discussions with the Prime Minister are ongoing and that the decision on next steps largely rests with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whom Peevski suggested holds the power to determine the state’s political direction.
Asked if his negotiating team is prepared, Peevski confirmed that they are always ready to negotiate. He emphasized that his party had supported the current cabinet for an extended period for the benefit of the public, and they remain willing to continue doing so, asserting that the DPS has the capacity to shoulder governmental responsibility.
Peevski criticized recent political gestures as populist and directed a pointed remark at President Rumen Radev, suggesting he should step aside, form his own party, and participate in upcoming elections rather than remain involved in current political maneuvering.
Further reading: Bulgaria's President: 'We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski and Handing Over Power'
On the possibility of entering a restructured government, Peevski said the DPS is prepared to take on ministerial roles if needed, highlighting their readiness to govern Bulgaria for the benefit of its citizens.
Meanwhile, Radostin Vassilev, leader of the MECH party, accused GERB and its coalition partners of deliberately sabotaging the state and obstructing Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. He described the current political situation as a chaotic display of GERB’s ineffectiveness and criticized BSP’s decision-making, arguing it was driven by a desire to maintain power rather than genuine governance.
Vassilev predicted that Borissov, recognizing the weakening support for his party at the local level and the erosion of those who once secured his votes, would eventually return to parliament and scale back his political influence.
"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.
The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched
GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering
Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed
For the third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s National Assembly failed to begin its session due to a lack of quorum
Political scientist Ruja Smilova told Bulgarian National Radio that GERB’s sixth-place result in the recent local elections reflects an uncomfortable reality for the country’s leading party
