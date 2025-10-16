Bulgaria on Edge: Peevski Signals Willingness to Govern Amid Leadership Crisis

Delyan Peevski, speaking outside the National Assembly, indicated that his party remains ready to engage in negotiations and assume responsibility in government matters. He noted that discussions with the Prime Minister are ongoing and that the decision on next steps largely rests with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whom Peevski suggested holds the power to determine the state’s political direction.

Asked if his negotiating team is prepared, Peevski confirmed that they are always ready to negotiate. He emphasized that his party had supported the current cabinet for an extended period for the benefit of the public, and they remain willing to continue doing so, asserting that the DPS has the capacity to shoulder governmental responsibility.

Peevski criticized recent political gestures as populist and directed a pointed remark at President Rumen Radev, suggesting he should step aside, form his own party, and participate in upcoming elections rather than remain involved in current political maneuvering.

On the possibility of entering a restructured government, Peevski said the DPS is prepared to take on ministerial roles if needed, highlighting their readiness to govern Bulgaria for the benefit of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Radostin Vassilev, leader of the MECH party, accused GERB and its coalition partners of deliberately sabotaging the state and obstructing Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. He described the current political situation as a chaotic display of GERB’s ineffectiveness and criticized BSP’s decision-making, arguing it was driven by a desire to maintain power rather than genuine governance.

Vassilev predicted that Borissov, recognizing the weakening support for his party at the local level and the erosion of those who once secured his votes, would eventually return to parliament and scale back his political influence.