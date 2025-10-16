Bulgaria's President: 'We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski and Handing Over Power'

At a ceremony marking the Day of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force in Sofia, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev addressed both the celebrations and pressing political issues facing the country. Speaking in front of the Monument to the Bulgarian Pilot, Radev voiced sharp criticism of political developments.

He accused former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of yielding to businessman and DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski, describing the move as a transfer of power carried out illegitimately and without voter consent. Radev emphasized that even supporters of GERB who did not back Peevski’s party must recognize that voters are not a fortress to be disregarded.

"We are witnessing Borissov capitulating to Peevski and handing over power."

Highlighting the unprecedented nature of recent events, Radev said no previous administration had allowed such a humiliating treatment of a prime minister or reduced the Speaker of the National Assembly to a mere spectacle. “This one-man show represents a triumph of abnormality in Bulgarian politics,” he remarked.

The president criticized the concentration of power, asserting that true authority no longer resides in institutions but in the hands of two individuals exchanging it. “This cannot continue,” he added.

On the topic of his personal security, Radev confirmed that, by law, he cannot relinquish it. Yet he stressed that concepts like duty, responsibility, and solidarity remain central to public service. Citing recent legislation that forces presidential administration employees to use their private cars for official duties, Radev announced that he will also travel in his personal vehicle in solidarity with staff affected by these changes.

He further condemned the ruling party for passing laws that, in his view, weaken state structures. Urging politicians to abandon luxury and face the realities of public service, he suggested that traveling in private cars for official work would bring them closer to the citizens they serve.