Bulgaria's President: 'We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski and Handing Over Power'

Politics | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President: 'We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski and Handing Over Power'

At a ceremony marking the Day of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force in Sofia, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev addressed both the celebrations and pressing political issues facing the country. Speaking in front of the Monument to the Bulgarian Pilot, Radev voiced sharp criticism of political developments.

He accused former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of yielding to businessman and DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski, describing the move as a transfer of power carried out illegitimately and without voter consent. Radev emphasized that even supporters of GERB who did not back Peevski’s party must recognize that voters are not a fortress to be disregarded.

"We are witnessing Borissov capitulating to Peevski and handing over power."

Highlighting the unprecedented nature of recent events, Radev said no previous administration had allowed such a humiliating treatment of a prime minister or reduced the Speaker of the National Assembly to a mere spectacle. “This one-man show represents a triumph of abnormality in Bulgarian politics,” he remarked.

The president criticized the concentration of power, asserting that true authority no longer resides in institutions but in the hands of two individuals exchanging it. “This cannot continue,” he added.

On the topic of his personal security, Radev confirmed that, by law, he cannot relinquish it. Yet he stressed that concepts like duty, responsibility, and solidarity remain central to public service. Citing recent legislation that forces presidential administration employees to use their private cars for official duties, Radev announced that he will also travel in his personal vehicle in solidarity with staff affected by these changes.

Further reading: Bulgaria’s President to Switch to His Personal Car for Official Duties

He further condemned the ruling party for passing laws that, in his view, weaken state structures. Urging politicians to abandon luxury and face the realities of public service, he suggested that traveling in private cars for official work would bring them closer to the citizens they serve.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, Borissov, Peevski

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country

Society » Health | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:20

World Champion Karlos Nasar: I’m Losing Hope and Thinking of Leaving Bulgaria

World weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar has admitted that he is increasingly considering leaving Bulgaria

Sports | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:19

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:02

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'Revival' Says Only Their Party Truly Wants Elections Amid Borissov-Peevski Rivalry

"Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov has described the current dynamics between Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski as a lethal struggle for political supremacy and survival.

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:02

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45

Bulgaria's Peevski Rules Out Early Elections, Signals Willingness to Join Cabinet

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning party, stated unequivocally that there will be no early elections in Bulgaria, a position he reiterated shortly after the National Assembly failed

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:26

Bulgaria’s Parliament Fails to Convene for Third Day Amid Deepening Political Crisis

For the third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s National Assembly failed to begin its session due to a lack of quorum

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:47

Analyst: Borissov Risks GERB’s Future as Support Shifts to Peevski's 'New Beginning'

Political scientist Ruja Smilova told Bulgarian National Radio that GERB’s sixth-place result in the recent local elections reflects an uncomfortable reality for the country’s leading party

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 08:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria