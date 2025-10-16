Bulgaria’s President to Switch to His Personal Car for Official Duties

President Rumen Radev has informed the Chief of the National Security Service (NSS), Major General Emil Tonev, that starting October 20, 2025, he will use his personal car for official travel. The decision comes in response to recent legislative changes that affect the presidential administration’s access to NSS vehicles.

Radev’s letter explains that the Law on Amendments to the NSS Law, adopted by the 51st National Assembly, removes the provision allowing the presidential administration to use NSS transport, without offering any alternative for official vehicles. As a result, employees of the presidential administration who need to fulfill official commitments related to state ceremonies, protocol, and the president’s work program will now rely on their own cars.

In his letter, Radev emphasized his longstanding principle as a military commander of never abandoning subordinates in difficult circumstances, often created by political decisions. He stated that, as President of Bulgaria, he intends to uphold the same principles of solidarity and personal integrity with the staff of his administration.

Radev wrote: “I am convinced that when the political class passes laws that undermine the state, it is the duty of Bulgarian citizens to rebuild it. This begins with personal integrity and restoring trust between citizens and politicians.” He concluded by expressing hope that his motives would be understood and supported by the recipients.