Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to 48-Hour Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes

World | Author: ANI |October 16, 2025, Thursday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to 48-Hour Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes

Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced on Wednesday that a temporary ceasefire has been agreed with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours, following several days of intense cross-border clashes, according to Dawn.

The Foreign Office stated, “A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban.”

During this period, both sides are expected to “make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue,” the statement added.

Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on X that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the truce “unless any aggression takes place.”

Earlier reports cited by Dawn and Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV News indicated that the Pakistan armed forces had conducted “precision strikes” in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and the capital, Kabul.

A statement shared on X and quoted by PTV said, “Pakistan Army’s retaliatory action against Afghan Taliban aggression, key hideouts destroyed. Key hideouts of Afghan Taliban successfully targeted by Pakistan Army.”

The statement detailed that the strikes in Kandahar resulted in the complete destruction of Afghan Taliban Battalion Number 4 and Border Brigade Number 6, with dozens of foreign and Afghan operatives killed.

The Pakistan Army affirmed that it retained “the full capability to give a strong and complete response to any external aggression.” PTV reported that strikes were also carried out in Kabul, targeting what were described as terrorist hideouts.

Security sources told PTV that Pakistani forces targeted Afghan Taliban Battalion Headquarters No 4, Battalion 8, and Border Brigade No 5 in Kandahar. “All these targets were meticulously selected, isolated from civilian populations, and successfully destroyed,” the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistani troops had repelled an attack by Afghan Taliban fighters along the Balochistan border, killing between 15 and 20 militants.

The ISPR noted that the Taliban “resorted to cowardly attack[s] at four locations in [the] Spin Boldak area” during the early hours, but the assaults were effectively repelled by Pakistani forces.

Wednesday’s fighting marked the third major confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in a week, following clashes in Kurram the day before and multiple border skirmishes over the weekend, as reported by Dawn.

The ISPR added that during one earlier incident, 23 Pakistani troops were killed and 29 injured after Afghan Taliban militants attacked posts across the border. Pakistani counterattacks reportedly “neutralised more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists,” with many more injured.

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration claimed its assaults were “retaliatory” responses to alleged airstrikes by Pakistan inside Afghan territory the previous week. Islamabad did not confirm these strikes but reiterated its right to defend itself against cross-border aggression.

Dawn highlighted that these clashes come amid rising tensions, with Pakistan urging Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil for attacks. Afghanistan denies these allegations, insisting its territory is not being used to target neighboring countries.

The long-standing issue of cross-border militancy has strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with tensions intensifying following the recent escalation of hostilities.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News that relations between the two countries had effectively broken down. “It’s a stalemate right now. You can say there are no active hostilities, but the environment is hostile,” he said. “There are no ties, direct or indirect, as of today.”

The minister warned that renewed clashes could erupt “at any time,” underscoring the fragile state of relations between the neighbors.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afghanistan, Pakistan, border, Taliban

Related Articles:

Pakistan Airstrike Devastates Kabul Residential Area and School, Civilians Suffer

On Wednesday at around 3:44 PM, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on areas within District 4 of Kabul city, causing serious destruction to several residential homes

World | October 17, 2025, Friday // 11:09

Heavy Fighting Along Durand Line: Afghan and Pakistani Forces Locked in Escalating Conflict

Tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have flared into some of the fiercest fighting in recent months, with heavy clashes spreading across multiple provinces

World | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10

Trump Reiterates False Assertions of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict in May, a statement that has been widely disputed. He made these remarks during an interview with Fox News

World | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

Pakistan's Defense Minister Warns of 'Real Risk' of War With India

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again issued strong warnings against India, stating that “the chances of war with India are real” and stressing that he is “not denying that possibility”

World | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:36

'Bombs Its Own People, Conducts Systematic Genocide': India Rips Apart Pakistan at UN

India sharply rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations during a debate on women, peace, and security, dismissing Islamabad’s repeated criticisms as hollow.

World | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 10:12

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Just Shook the World with a Nuclear-Ready Defence Pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

World | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 12:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Greece Tightens Rent Rules: Bank Transfers Mandatory from 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, all rent payments in Greece will be required to be made via bank transfer

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:25

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32

Tragedy Strikes Romanian Capital: Multiple Casualties in Apartment Explosion

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when an explosion struck an apartment building in Bucharest on Wednesday

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2025, Friday // 13:17

Madagascar Coup Leader Michael Randrianirina Sworn In, Promises Transitional Government

Colonel Michael Randrianirina was officially sworn in as president of Madagascar on Friday, following a military coup that toppled the previous administration

World | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria