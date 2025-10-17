Trump Warns Putin: 'Stop Killing Ukrainians and Russians' as Ukraine Prepares New Offensive

World » UKRAINE | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:07
Bulgaria: Trump Warns Putin: 'Stop Killing Ukrainians and Russians' as Ukraine Prepares New Offensive

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the killing of both Ukrainians and Russians as Ukraine seeks to launch an offensive, according to remarks made during a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel. Trump indicated that he will soon discuss the situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They want to go offensive,Trump said, referring to Ukraine’s plans. “I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive.” While he did not provide details on the tactics, Trump has previously suggested the possible supply of Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which can strike targets between 1,600 and 2,500 kilometers. He also mentioned that the U.S. is considering other options beyond Tomahawks, without elaborating.

Trump asserted that Russia has suffered approximately 1.5 million casualties, mostly soldiers, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He emphasized that ending the conflict would benefit Russia’s image, arguing that the drawn-out war does not portray the Kremlin favorably. “All we want from President Putin is to stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians, because he’s killing a lot of Russians,Trump said. He added that the conflict, now entering its fourth year, was one that Putinshould have won in one week.Trump suggested that a settlement remains possible, recalling an August summit with Putin in Alaska that he described as a breakthrough in peace efforts, even though no ceasefire was achieved.

Trump also attributed delays in peace talks to personal animosity between Putin and Zelensky, describing their mutual hostility as a barrier to negotiations.

The upcoming White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky, scheduled for October 17, will mark the fifth in-person discussion between the two leaders since Trump returned to office in January. Their last meeting took place during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23. The agenda will include Ukraine’s desire to regain initiative in the war and the potential use of long-range weaponry, including Tomahawk missiles.

NATO officials have indicated that while Tomahawk deliveries would not decisively alter the war, they could have a tangible effect on the battlefield. The Kremlin has warned that providing such weapons to Ukraine would constitute a significant escalation, though Russia itself continues to deploy long-range missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has noted that Russia’s concern over potential American Tomahawk support signals that such pressure may be effective in pushing Moscow toward peace. Recent phone calls between Trump and Zelensky have addressed Ukraine’s air defenses and long-range strike capabilities in response to increased Russian attacks.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Putin, Ukraine

Related Articles:

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32

Trump Hesitates on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine After Lengthy Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty on October 16 about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying Washington could not afford to deplete its own arsenal

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Trump and Putin to Meet in Budapest for New Push to End War in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

World » Russia | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 21:10

Trump: India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Next Target - China

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday (local time) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would halt purchases of Russian oil, calling it “a big step” in efforts to pressure Moscow internationally

World | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:42

Syria’s New President, Once Al Qaeda Leader, Reaffirms Ties with Russia

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he intends to uphold all prior agreements between Syria and Moscow

World » Russia | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 19:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Hesitates on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine After Lengthy Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled uncertainty on October 16 about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, saying Washington could not afford to deplete its own arsenal

World » Ukraine | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Zelensky Appoints Head of Odesa Military Administration, Russians Advance in Kupiansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to appoint Serhii Lysak, the current head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, as the new head of the Odesa City Military Administration

World » Ukraine | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:47

Zelensky Heads to Washington for 'Mega Deal' Talks with Trump on Air Defense and Long-Range Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump have confirmed plans to meet in Washington later this week, following several recent exchanges on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid intensified Russian attacks

World » Ukraine | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:28

Survey: Nearly Half of Ukrainians Want New Leaders After the War, Beyond Zelensky and Poroshenko

Almost half of Ukrainians would prefer to see new leaders take charge of the country’s post-war politics, according to a new survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Trump Warns Putin: End the War or Face U.S. Tomahawks in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles if Russia refuses to end the war, using the potential transfer as leverage against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:58

Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize If He Ends War with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire with Russia

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria