Trump Warns Putin: 'Stop Killing Ukrainians and Russians' as Ukraine Prepares New Offensive

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the killing of both Ukrainians and Russians as Ukraine seeks to launch an offensive, according to remarks made during a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel. Trump indicated that he will soon discuss the situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“They want to go offensive,” Trump said, referring to Ukraine’s plans. “I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive.” While he did not provide details on the tactics, Trump has previously suggested the possible supply of Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which can strike targets between 1,600 and 2,500 kilometers. He also mentioned that the U.S. is considering other options beyond Tomahawks, without elaborating.

Trump asserted that Russia has suffered approximately 1.5 million casualties, mostly soldiers, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He emphasized that ending the conflict would benefit Russia’s image, arguing that the drawn-out war does not portray the Kremlin favorably. “All we want from President Putin is to stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians, because he’s killing a lot of Russians,” Trump said. He added that the conflict, now entering its fourth year, was one that Putin “should have won in one week.” Trump suggested that a settlement remains possible, recalling an August summit with Putin in Alaska that he described as a breakthrough in peace efforts, even though no ceasefire was achieved.

Trump also attributed delays in peace talks to personal animosity between Putin and Zelensky, describing their mutual hostility as a barrier to negotiations.

The upcoming White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky, scheduled for October 17, will mark the fifth in-person discussion between the two leaders since Trump returned to office in January. Their last meeting took place during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23. The agenda will include Ukraine’s desire to regain initiative in the war and the potential use of long-range weaponry, including Tomahawk missiles.

NATO officials have indicated that while Tomahawk deliveries would not decisively alter the war, they could have a tangible effect on the battlefield. The Kremlin has warned that providing such weapons to Ukraine would constitute a significant escalation, though Russia itself continues to deploy long-range missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has noted that Russia’s concern over potential American Tomahawk support signals that such pressure may be effective in pushing Moscow toward peace. Recent phone calls between Trump and Zelensky have addressed Ukraine’s air defenses and long-range strike capabilities in response to increased Russian attacks.