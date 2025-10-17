Heavy Rain Hits Southern Black Sea Coast: BG-Alert Activated, Residents Urged to Stay Cautious

Authorities on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast have issued a BG-Alert warning in anticipation of heavy overnight rainfall. The alert, activated by the Burgas regional governor, covers all municipalities south of Burgas, including the resorts of Sveti Vlas and Elenite, as a preventive measure to ensure public safety.

The official warning urges residents to exercise heightened caution and to contact emergency services via 112 if needed. Local administrations are advising people to limit travel during the late hours and avoid unnecessary outings while the rainfall is ongoing.

In Tsarevo municipality, authorities recommend staying indoors unless travel is essential, while Primorsko’s crisis headquarters is operating around the clock and coordinating closely with relevant institutions. Mobile response teams are on standby to provide assistance on site if necessary.

The alert specifically notes that residents should avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding and monitor official communications for updates. Teams are prepared to respond promptly in affected areas, including Sveti Vlas, Elenite, and Tsarevo. Recent rainfall has already been recorded in Nessebar and Tsarevo, with local emergency units ready to intervene should conditions worsen.