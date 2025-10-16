Von der Leyen to North Macedonia: No EU Talks Without Bulgarians in the Constitution

World » EU | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 07:39
Bulgaria: Von der Leyen to North Macedonia: No EU Talks Without Bulgarians in the Constitution

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in Skopje that North Macedonia’s path to the European Union depends on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution.

"We continue to fully support North Macedonia on its path to the EU. You can count on us. The next and only step before the start of negotiations is clear. You must make the agreed constitutional change. The ball is in your court. The EU is ready," von der Leyen wrote on the social platform X after her meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on October 15.

Von der Leyen’s visit to North Macedonia is part of a three-day tour of Western Balkan countries. During her talks with Mickoski, the two discussed the European perspective of the country, progress in reforms, economic cooperation, energy security, and digital transformation. The Macedonian Prime Minister underlined his government’s determination to accelerate European integration through tangible results and by implementing European standards.

According to the Macedonian government’s statement, Mickoski also expressed hope for a clear and concrete commitment from the European Union to confirm the country’s European perspective and to support citizens who have remained dedicated to EU values for decades. The visit of the European Commission President, the statement added, represents an affirmation of open dialogue and a shared willingness to strengthen partnership for the sake of stability, economic growth, and the European future of North Macedonia.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: constitution, macedonia, Bulgaria, von der leyen

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead

The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 17:04

Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country

Society » Health | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:20

World Champion Karlos Nasar: I’m Losing Hope and Thinking of Leaving Bulgaria

World weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar has admitted that he is increasingly considering leaving Bulgaria

Sports | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:19

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Bulgaria's Political Crisis Averted? Borissov and Peevski Say No Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov convened a meeting at the party headquarters with regional coordinators, ministers, MPs, and mayors as part of the party’s Executive Committee gathering

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 12:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Confirms No Travel Ban on Putin as Hungary Prepares for Trump-Putin Meeting in Budapest

The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:35

Varna Mayor Case Sparks EU Push to Freeze Bulgaria’s Recovery Funds

The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:00

EU Approves Provisional €1.5 Billion Defense Programme, Boosts Support for Ukraine

The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:32

Mickoski Rejects EU Pressure: North Macedonia Won’t Add Bulgarians to Constitution Without Guarantees

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated firmly that his government will not unconditionally include Bulgarians in the country’s constitution

World » EU | October 17, 2025, Friday // 10:00

EU Parliament to Debate Bulgaria’s Rule of Law After Varna Mayor’s Arrest

The European Parliament is set to hold a debate in Strasbourg next week focusing on the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria

World » EU | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 14:11

Slovak President Pellegrini Criticizes EU and Bulgaria for Blocking North Macedonia’s Accession

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession

World » EU | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria