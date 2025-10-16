Von der Leyen to North Macedonia: No EU Talks Without Bulgarians in the Constitution

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in Skopje that North Macedonia’s path to the European Union depends on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution.

"We continue to fully support North Macedonia on its path to the EU. You can count on us. The next and only step before the start of negotiations is clear. You must make the agreed constitutional change. The ball is in your court. The EU is ready," von der Leyen wrote on the social platform X after her meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on October 15.

Von der Leyen’s visit to North Macedonia is part of a three-day tour of Western Balkan countries. During her talks with Mickoski, the two discussed the European perspective of the country, progress in reforms, economic cooperation, energy security, and digital transformation. The Macedonian Prime Minister underlined his government’s determination to accelerate European integration through tangible results and by implementing European standards.

According to the Macedonian government’s statement, Mickoski also expressed hope for a clear and concrete commitment from the European Union to confirm the country’s European perspective and to support citizens who have remained dedicated to EU values for decades. The visit of the European Commission President, the statement added, represents an affirmation of open dialogue and a shared willingness to strengthen partnership for the sake of stability, economic growth, and the European future of North Macedonia.