Von der Leyen to North Macedonia: No EU Talks Without Bulgarians in the Constitution

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead
The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in Skopje that North Macedonia’s path to the European Union depends on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution.
"We continue to fully support North Macedonia on its path to the EU. You can count on us. The next and only step before the start of negotiations is clear. You must make the agreed constitutional change. The ball is in your court. The EU is ready," von der Leyen wrote on the social platform X after her meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on October 15.
Von der Leyen’s visit to North Macedonia is part of a three-day tour of Western Balkan countries. During her talks with Mickoski, the two discussed the European perspective of the country, progress in reforms, economic cooperation, energy security, and digital transformation. The Macedonian Prime Minister underlined his government’s determination to accelerate European integration through tangible results and by implementing European standards.
According to the Macedonian government’s statement, Mickoski also expressed hope for a clear and concrete commitment from the European Union to confirm the country’s European perspective and to support citizens who have remained dedicated to EU values for decades. The visit of the European Commission President, the statement added, represents an affirmation of open dialogue and a shared willingness to strengthen partnership for the sake of stability, economic growth, and the European future of North Macedonia.
The European Commission has clarified that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia do not include an explicit travel ban for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
The "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament has called for the suspension of funds under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)
The Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP)
North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated firmly that his government will not unconditionally include Bulgarians in the country’s constitution
The European Parliament is set to hold a debate in Strasbourg next week focusing on the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink