One in Ten Stores in Bulgaria Found Violating Euro Pricing Rules

About 10 percent of the stores inspected in Bulgaria have been found in violation of the Euro Introduction Act, according to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo). The checks follow the end of the grace period during which businesses were only warned about discrepancies. The main goal of the inspections is to ensure that all traders clearly display prices in both leva and euros, using the official exchange rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, and that the information provided to consumers is transparent and accurate.

490 inspections, 55 violations found

Ignat Arsenov, Director of the General Directorate for Market Control at the CPCo, announced that more than 490 inspections had been conducted nationwide, covering a wide range of businesses, from large retail chains to small neighborhood shops. The checks also included grocery stores, bookstores, tourist sites, restaurants, and cafes.

“Out of all the inspections carried out, we identified 55 cases where the law was breached. These violations were related to incorrect price labeling or inaccurate currency conversion between leva and euro,” Arsenov explained.

Common issues: missing euro prices and misleading font sizes

According to Arsenov, one of the most common violations is the absence of euro prices altogether, with only the price in leva displayed. In other instances, businesses have failed to present both prices equally, as required by law. “We have seen cases where the price in leva is shown in a large font, while the euro equivalent is printed much smaller. This creates confusion and misleads consumers,” he said.

There were also cases where the currency conversion did not match the official fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per euro. “Even though payments in euros will not begin until January 1 next year, every displayed price must already be calculated at the exact rate, without rounding,” Arsenov emphasized.

Who violates the rules more: large or small retailers?

When asked which type of business is more likely to make mistakes, Arsenov noted that smaller retailers tend to violate the rules more often. “Large retail chains generally comply with the legislation, but our inspections cover everyone, both large and small,” he said.

He added that the checks span over 100 commercial sites across various sectors, including smaller businesses with lower turnover.

Sanctions: from 400 to 14,000 leva (205 to 7,160 euros)

Arsenov reminded that the grace period ended on October 9. “From now on, sanctions are being imposed for every violation. The fines range from 400 to 7,000 leva (205 to 3,580 euros) for a first offense and can reach up to 14,000 leva (7,160 euros) for a second one,” he explained.

He stressed that the goal of the sanctions is not to punish but to ensure fairness and transparency in the transition to the euro.

70 traders failed to submit required information

According to the CPCo, about 70 traders have not submitted the mandatory data regarding their prices, either through their websites or directly to the Commission, as required by the Euro Introduction Act. “Out of the 250–260 businesses reviewed under this law, 70 have not provided any information. They will be summoned, and administrative violation acts will be drawn up,” Arsenov stated.

The penalties for failing to submit this information are substantial, from 10,000 to 100,000 leva (5,120 to 51,200 euros), and in the case of repeated violations, up to 200,000 leva (102,400 euros).

Arsenov confirmed that the inspections will continue in the coming weeks to ensure compliance across the country.