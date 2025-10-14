Syria’s New President, Once Al Qaeda Leader, Reaffirms Ties with Russia

Bulgaria: Syria’s New President, Once Al Qaeda Leader, Reaffirms Ties with Russia

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he intends to uphold all prior agreements between Syria and Moscow, signaling that Russia’s key military bases in the country are secure. Sharaa, who led the Syrian branch of al Qaeda and overthrew former president Bashar al-Assad late last year, met with Putin in Moscow for his first official visit since taking office. Speaking in Arabic, Sharaa emphasized the bilateral ties and shared interests binding Syria and Russia, while noting that the nature of these relations is being redefined. Putin responded that Moscow is prepared to act on the “many interesting and useful beginnings” previously discussed to renew cooperation.

Following the talks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that Moscow is ready to support oil projects in Syria and assist in restoring infrastructure, including energy and rail systems, damaged during years of civil conflict. He explained that Russian companies have long been active at Syrian oil fields, some of which require development or reactivation, and Moscow is willing to participate in these projects.

Prior to the meeting, the Kremlin highlighted that the discussions would cover the future of Russia’s two main bases in Syria: the Hmeimim air base in Latakia province and the naval facility at Tartous. Russia also maintains a military presence at Qamishli airport in the northeast, near the Turkish and Iraqi borders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Damascus intends for these bases to remain operational and could use them as logistics hubs for delivering aid to Africa.

Syrian officials are seeking guarantees that Russia will not support the rearming of remnants of Assad’s forces. Sharaa is also expected to request Moscow’s assistance in rebuilding the Syrian army. Additionally, the Syrian president aims to secure economic concessions, including favorable wheat supply agreements and compensation for war-related damages. Sources indicate Sharaa may press Russia to help resist Israeli demands for an expanded demilitarized zone in southern Syria and potentially redeploy Russian military police to serve as a deterrent against further Israeli encroachment.

Sharaa’s visit was particularly sensitive given Russia’s long-standing military support for Assad. Moscow granted asylum to Assad and his family after Sharaa’s rise to power, with the former president now living discreetly in Moscow. Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa intends to formally request Assad’s extradition to face trial for alleged crimes against Syrians, though Russia is unlikely to comply, citing the protection it provided to Assad during a period of threat.

