Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Slows to 5.6% in September Amid Largest Monthly Drop of the Year

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September 2025. According to the figures, annual inflation in Bulgaria, measured as the change compared to September 2024, reached 5.6%. On a monthly basis, prices fell by 0.8%, marking the largest monthly decline recorded so far this year.
From January through September, cumulative inflation totaled 3.4%, while the average annual increase over the twelve months from October 2024 to September 2025 stood at 3.8%.
Looking at individual categories, September saw notable price reductions in several areas. Entertainment and culture experienced a 9.9% drop, restaurants and hotels decreased by 0.9%, and food products along with non-alcoholic beverages fell slightly by 0.1%.
Conversely, price increases were recorded in other segments. Education costs rose by 4.5%, clothing and footwear by 1.0%, while both miscellaneous goods and services and communications increased by 0.5% each. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products saw a 0.4% rise, housing furnishings and home maintenance went up 0.3%, and housing, water, electricity, and fuels increased by 0.1%.
Over a three-year span from September 2022 to September 2025, overall prices have grown by 13.5%, while the five-year period since September 2020 shows a total increase of 41.1%.
The NSI compiles inflation data monthly through the CPI, which is used to adjust incomes, contracts, and inform economic policy planning.
