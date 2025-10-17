Shell and TotalEnergies Win LNG Supply Contracts for Bulgaria’s 2025-2026 Deliveries

October 16, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Shell and TotalEnergies Win LNG Supply Contracts for Bulgaria’s 2025-2026 Deliveries

Energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria following a successful tender procedure organized by Bulgargaz. More than ten international companies took part in the competition for deliveries scheduled for October and December 2025, as well as January and March 2026, through the LNG terminal in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagach).

TotalEnergies and Metlen Energy & Metals were awarded the contracts for the October and December 2025 deliveries, while Metlen Energy & Metals and Shell secured the January and March 2026 slots. The four LNG cargoes will be sourced from terminals in the United States, according to the submitted offers of the selected participants.

The tender is part of a broader measure within Bulgaria’s Management Program for 2025–2029, approved by the Council of Ministers, aimed at strengthening the country’s energy security. On September 16, Bulgargaz launched the procedure for the supply of four cargoes, totaling 4,000,000 MWh of LNG, within its reserved capacity at the Alexandroupolis terminal. The deliveries will follow the timeframes agreed upon between the terminal operator Gastrade SA and Bulgargaz.

A total of 37 international LNG traders and producers that had previously expressed interest in Bulgargaz tenders and passed the company’s qualification process were invited to participate. With the successful completion of the tender and the addition of Alexandroupolis LNG to Bulgaria’s energy mix, Bulgargaz has ensured the necessary natural gas quantities to meet the demand of domestic and industrial consumers during the upcoming autumn and winter season.

Tags: LNG, Bulgaria, Shell, TotalEnergies

