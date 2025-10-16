Rain and Clouds Dominate Bulgaria’s Weather on October 16

Only One F-16 Ready? Bulgaria’s Air Force Faces Major Delays and Pilot Shortages
Bulgaria has received four F-16 Block 70 fighter jets so far, but only one has completed the official acceptance proces
Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Light to moderate easterly winds will prevail throughout the country. Morning temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, dipping to around 4°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will reach between 14°C and 19°C, with the capital seeing about 15°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 18°C. The sea water temperature will be between 18°C and 19°C, and waves are expected to reach up to 3 on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be overcast with periods of rain, and snowfall is likely above 2,000 metres. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east and southeast, shifting to the west in the higher parts. Temperatures will reach around 10°C at 1,200 metres and about 2°C at 2,000 metres.
Authorities on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast have issued a BG-Alert warning in anticipation of heavy overnight rainfall
The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling
On October 15, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with scattered rain showers expected in the eastern regions and across the mountains
Residents of Sveti Vlas will finally have access to safe drinking water today, as 60,000 liters from the State Reserve are being distributed to the community
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Scientists warn that the planet has already crossed its first catastrophic climate tipping point, with warm water coral reefs entering a stage of long-term decline that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink