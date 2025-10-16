Rain and Clouds Dominate Bulgaria’s Weather on October 16

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Light to moderate easterly winds will prevail throughout the country. Morning temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, dipping to around 4°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will reach between 14°C and 19°C, with the capital seeing about 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 18°C. The sea water temperature will be between 18°C and 19°C, and waves are expected to reach up to 3 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be overcast with periods of rain, and snowfall is likely above 2,000 metres. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the east and southeast, shifting to the west in the higher parts. Temperatures will reach around 10°C at 1,200 metres and about 2°C at 2,000 metres.