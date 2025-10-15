Three Prime Ministers, One Real Boss: Mirchev Points to Peevski

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP from "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), identified GERB and Boyko Borissov as the main architects of the current political turmoil in Bulgaria. Speaking to journalists after the WCC-DB coalition council, Mirchev argued that Borissov avoided confronting Delyan Peevski by refusing to join the so-called "sanitary cordon", allowing the latter to exert influence over state institutions. According to Mirchev, “the country has an unlimited center of power, the institutions, services, and the judicial system are captured,” which undermines the possibility of conducting fair and free elections.

Mirchev further claimed that GERB and "DPS-New Beginning" now function effectively as a single political entity. In his assessment, Bulgaria currently has three prime ministers: the formal one who handles cabinet meetings, a second unofficially influential figure, and the true power behind the scenes, Delyan Peevski.

Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the DSB, part of WCC-DB, outlined two paths forward: either Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government should seek a confidence vote in parliament, or it should be restructured with new personnel. “We expect the mandate holder to announce the next steps,” Atanasov stated.

Meanwhile, Boyko Borissov commented at a GERB parliamentary group meeting that the government is no longer able to maintain a quorum and that GERB has no place in such a cabinet.

Later, Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS-New Beginning," issued a statement expressing his agreement with Borissov that Bulgaria is at a political turning point. Peevski emphasized that his party remains committed to supporting Zhelyazkov’s government despite not holding any ministerial or other executive positions. He framed this stance as a demonstration of responsibility to the citizens and the state, underlining that "DPS-New Beginning" will continue to back the administration even without formal representation in the cabinet.