EU Backs Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link, Urges Serbia to Deliver on Reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the European Union’s commitment to further investment in the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnection, highlighting ongoing projects in the region aimed at strengthening energy security and integration. Speaking after her meeting in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, von der Leyen emphasized the strategic importance of the Trans-Balkan Energy Corridor, which links Serbia’s electricity network to neighbouring countries and the EU, and reiterated the EU’s readiness to finance additional developments in this area.

Von der Leyen stressed that the EU remains firmly engaged with Serbia and the wider Western Balkans, underlining the role of democratic governance, economic integration, and energy cooperation. She praised recent progress in Serbia’s reforms and called on Belgrade to take decisive steps toward full EU membership, framing the country’s EU accession as both a strategic and a “choice of the heart” made by the Serbian people.

“The EU stands for freedom over oppression, partnership over subjugation, and diplomacy over aggression,” von der Leyen said. She linked the current support to Serbia with the broader European solidarity shown during the 2022 energy crisis, caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, noting that Western Balkan partners have received the same measures extended to EU member states. In this context, she highlighted the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector as a key project to ensure that Serbian households remain secure and warm through winter, adding that Serbia has also been invited to join the EU’s joint gas purchasing mechanism to strengthen collective bargaining and secure better energy prices.

Von der Leyen called for concrete political reforms in Serbia, including improvements in the rule of law, the electoral framework, and media freedom. She noted that recent steps, such as the establishment of a unified electoral register and the REM council, were positive achievements facilitated by cooperation among government, civil society, and opposition, but stressed that implementation is now critical. She invited President Vucic to Brussels within a month to review progress together.

Foreign policy coherence, particularly regarding sanctions on Russia, was another priority highlighted by von der Leyen. She acknowledged Serbia’s current 61% alignment with EU foreign policy but urged the country to adopt a more consistent stance and take additional measures to strengthen its position as a reliable EU partner.

Von der Leyen also outlined the EU’s growth plan for the Western Balkans, noting that Serbia has already received over 100 million euros in EU investments under this program, with more expected to follow. She welcomed the establishment of a monitoring committee combining government officials and civil society members, calling it a clear sign of transparency and inclusivity.

She also highlighted efforts to integrate Serbia into the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), which will make financial transfers between Serbia and EU countries faster, safer, and more cost-effective. Von der Leyen concluded that the EU expects Serbia to match words with deeds, emphasizing that the commitment to reforms and integration must translate into tangible results for the country’s citizens and businesses.