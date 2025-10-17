Bulgaria’s Budget Dilemma: Economist Warns of Local Strains, Eurozone Stability Intact

Bulgaria Weekend Forecast: Rainy Saturday, Brighter Sunday Ahead
The country will experience mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with rain affecting many regions. Some temporary breaks in cloud cover are expected during the day
Economist Vasil Karaivanov has weighed in on the upcoming discussions over Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, noting that much of the political debate is likely to revolve around promises of increased spending ahead of potential early elections. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, he said, “The fight will be about how to promise more spending if we are going to go to early elections, so as to accumulate political dividends.” He added that it is typical for tensions surrounding the budget to peak at this time of year and subside by January or February.
Further reading: Political Drama in Bulgaria Escalates: Early Elections Loom as Coalition Cracks Widen
Karaivanov stressed the importance of passing a budget before the start of the new year, while acknowledging that delays remain possible. He suggested that the budget could initially remain in its current form, covering both this year and the next, and be executed according to the standard 1/12 rule, meaning only revenues collected from various sources would be spent. “This is not such a bad option,” he noted, framing it as a pragmatic approach to ensure continuity.
On the issue of Bulgaria’s eurozone membership, Karaivanov emphasized that there is no immediate risk. “The risk is with the measures that need to be taken regarding the budget and the expenses that will be made afterwards,” he explained. He highlighted that even with an approved budget, it is not obligatory to execute all planned expenditures, as actual revenues often fall short of the forecasts.
According to the budget projections, there is minimal growth in spending, marking a shift from the substantial increases seen in previous years. Karaivanov noted that this trend may result in a freeze or slower growth of salaries in certain public sectors. He also warned that politicians will likely attempt to negotiate increased expenditures in communities where they can gain the most political advantage, potentially triggering protest activity.
Karaivanov expressed hope that lawmakers would resist succumbing too readily to public pressure, arguing that yielding once could set a precedent for further demonstrations. He pointed to recent “price shocks” in Bulgaria, sudden and seemingly unjustified price increases, and the difficulty consumers face in coping with them.
Despite the political debates and public frustrations, Karaivanov stressed that Bulgaria remains one of the few EU countries with a regular government. “Bulgaria is not Europe’s biggest problem,” he said, calling political disagreements a natural part of democratic life. The economist concluded by noting that while the EU may not see Bulgaria as a crisis, ongoing instability and policy mismanagement would be felt most acutely by Bulgarian citizens.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified a clear trend of fiscal deterioration in Bulgaria between 2020 and 2024, primarily due to the sharp rise in expenditures for employee compensation and pensions
The upcoming introduction of the euro has prompted the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) to launch sectoral analyses across several key areas of the Bulgarian economy
The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average
From October 8 onwards, gas stations in Bulgaria face strict penalties if their price labels and receipts do not show amounts in euros
Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink