Bulgarian Crew Makes History: Wins European Sailing Championship in Corsica

Sports | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:03
Historic milestone for Bulgarian sailing: the crew of “Ivana and Alex” clinched the European Championship title in Corsica, marking the first-ever continental victory for Bulgaria in the IRC2 class. Competing from October 7 to 12, 2025, in the emblematic port city of Bonifacio, the Bulgarian team also secured a silver medal in Group A after a grueling 39 hours and 33 minutes of nonstop sailing.

The European Sailing Championship under the IRC Rating system drew 31 teams from across Europe and beyond, including France, Italy, the USA, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Bermuda. From the outset, the Bulgarian crew established itself as a serious contender. After the initial two days of racing and six completed races, “Ivana and Alex” led the IRC2 class and the overall standings, overtaking the Swedish favorites, Ran Racing. Their precise coordination, careful preparation, and consistent performance gave them an early edge over the competition.

The defining challenge came with the renowned 24-hour “Tour de Corse” leg, spanning roughly 250 nautical miles (436 km) around Corsica. Competitors had to contend with dramatically shifting weather conditions, ranging from light headwinds to intense stormy tailwinds with gusts reaching 28 knots (52 km/h). During the night, while navigating past Giraglia rock, the crew faced heavy rain and cyclone-driven winds. Despite these harsh conditions, the Bulgarian sailors maintained speed and control, demonstrating resilience and tactical skill.

Upon crossing the finish line after nearly 40 hours of continuous racing, the Bulgarian crew’s efforts were rewarded with the European Championship in IRC2 and a silver medal in Group A. The team aboard “Ivana and Alex” consisted of Chavdar Alexandrov (skipper), Alexander Alexandrov, Ivo Todorov, Lyuben Todorov, Plamen Bozhkov, Lyuben Tenekedzhiev, Mihaela Alexandrova, Ina Ilieva, Matei Sarastov, Krasimir Naumov, and Georgi Boyadzhiev.

Bulgaria’s sailors competed against some of the world’s strongest crews, including Ran Racing (Sweden), Final Final (USA), Lisa R (Great Britain), Guenifey (France), Confluence (Italy), and Vito (Luxembourg)—teams that have previously won prestigious races such as the Loro Piana Giraglia. The victory not only signals Bulgaria’s rising presence in international sailing but also sets a historic benchmark for the nation’s maritime sports achievements.

Tags: sailing, Bulgaria, Corsica

