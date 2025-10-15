Ukrainians Benefiting from Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Accommodation Program Have Been Halved

The number of Ukrainian refugees housed in Bulgaria under the government’s humanitarian initiative has been reduced by half, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, who chairs the National Operational Headquarters for the thematic program, announced.

The update came during a recent meeting reviewing the implementation of the Program for Humanitarian Support and Integration of Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection in Bulgaria, which has been active since May 1, 2025.

“At the start of the new Integration Program, 5,647 Ukrainian citizens were registered in accommodation facilities. Following evaluations of vulnerability and risk factors, this number has now been reduced to 2,732,” Zafirov said.

He clarified that risk groups include adults over 65, people with permanent disabilities, and mothers with children up to 12 years old.

Under the revised program, refugees who do not fall into these risk categories receive humanitarian accommodation support for a one-time period of up to 60 calendar days. Vulnerable individuals in the designated risk groups continue to receive indefinite accommodation support throughout the duration of their temporary protection.

Accommodation is provided in state and municipal facilities as well as private hotels. Payment for the stay ranges between 16.43 and 19.72 leva per night, depending on the type and category of the facility.