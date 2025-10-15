Ukrainians Benefiting from Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Accommodation Program Have Been Halved
The number of Ukrainian refugees housed in Bulgaria under the government’s humanitarian initiative has been reduced by half, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, who chairs the National Operational Headquarters for the thematic program, announced.
The update came during a recent meeting reviewing the implementation of the Program for Humanitarian Support and Integration of Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection in Bulgaria, which has been active since May 1, 2025.
“At the start of the new Integration Program, 5,647 Ukrainian citizens were registered in accommodation facilities. Following evaluations of vulnerability and risk factors, this number has now been reduced to 2,732,” Zafirov said.
He clarified that risk groups include adults over 65, people with permanent disabilities, and mothers with children up to 12 years old.
Under the revised program, refugees who do not fall into these risk categories receive humanitarian accommodation support for a one-time period of up to 60 calendar days. Vulnerable individuals in the designated risk groups continue to receive indefinite accommodation support throughout the duration of their temporary protection.
Accommodation is provided in state and municipal facilities as well as private hotels. Payment for the stay ranges between 16.43 and 19.72 leva per night, depending on the type and category of the facility.
Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Slows to 5.6% in September Amid Largest Monthly Drop of the Year
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September 2025
Rain and Clouds Dominate Bulgaria’s Weather on October 16
Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Absurdity: One-Third of Your Groceries in Bulgaria Among Europe’s Costliest!
A new analysis by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) reveals that Bulgarian consumers continue to pay some of the highest prices for basic goods in the EU
Flu Season May Hit Bulgaria Early
Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, warned that this year’s flu wave could arrive earlier than usual
Owners of Apartments in Elenite Demand Answers After Flooding Prompts Demolition Orders
The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling
Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students
A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school