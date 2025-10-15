Absurdity: One-Third of Your Groceries in Bulgaria Among Europe’s Costliest!

A new analysis by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) reveals that Bulgarian consumers continue to pay some of the highest prices for basic goods in the EU, with fresh milk topping the list. Data collected in September shows that while some prices have slightly decreased, others have risen, highlighting persistent imbalances in the local market.

Among the 21 products in the so-called “small basket” tracked by CITUB - 20 food items plus gasoline - six saw price drops in September compared to August. Sausages fell by 0.3% to 12.71 BGN per kilogram, fresh milk by 0.3% to 3.56 BGN per liter, and yogurt by 0.5% to 1.82 BGN. Boneless pork chops decreased marginally by 0.1% to 12.29 BGN, tomatoes by 1.1% to 3.65 BGN, and 0.5-liter mineral water by 0.9% to 1.10 BGN. Conversely, the price of espresso coffee surged by 13.6%, rising from 1.10 BGN in August to 1.25 BGN. For traditional banichka-type snacks, prices remained unchanged at 2.60 BGN.

CITUB noted that price reductions were more pronounced in small neighborhood stores than in large retail chains. Seasonal factors contributed to some changes, such as the decrease in mineral water prices following the end of the summer heat. Cheese prices showed divergent trends, rising by 5% in major supermarkets while dropping by the same margin in smaller outlets. Meanwhile, cucumbers and chicken became more expensive due to higher wholesale costs.

Despite some decreases, overall prices remain high in specific regions, such as Vidin, where sausages and pork ham are among the most expensive in the country. Compared with other European nations, Bulgaria leads in milk prices, exceeding costs in Germany, France, Spain, Romania, Croatia, and the Netherlands. One-third of basic goods in Bulgaria are among the most expensive in the EU, while the remaining items are close to or at average European levels.

The purchasing power of Bulgarian minimum wage earners also remains limited. With the national minimum wage, a worker can afford the small consumer basket 9.6 times per month, compared with 16.5 times in Romania, 16.9 in Croatia, 20.8 in Spain, 26.2 in France, 30 in Germany, and 33.4 in the Netherlands. CITUB highlighted that while prices are accelerating toward European averages, wages are not increasing at a comparable rate, intensifying economic pressure on households.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of CITUB, stressed the need for stronger enforcement against unjustified pricing. He urged the Commission for the Protection of Competition and the Commission for Consumer Protection to impose sanctions where violations occur. “People expect us not only to analyze and report prices but also to take action when legal and market rules are breached. Only then will citizens feel that the state is effectively regulating the market,” Dimitrov said.

CITUB’s report also emphasizes the continuing gap between retail and wholesale prices for essential goods, including rice, cheese, and eggs, underlining structural inefficiencies and the ongoing financial burden for Bulgarian consumers.