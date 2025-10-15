Heavy Fighting Along Durand Line: Afghan and Pakistani Forces Locked in Escalating Conflict

Tensions along the AfghanistanPakistan border have flared into some of the fiercest fighting in recent months, with heavy clashes spreading across multiple provinces. The violence, which began in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, has now reached Paktika, where Afghan and Pakistani forces are exchanging intense fire across several contested border points.

According to Afghan media citing security sources, Afghan troops have taken control of the Spin Boldak Gate, a strategic crossing between Kandahar and Pakistan’s Balochistan province, following a morning operation that reportedly inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani troops. Reinforcements have since been deployed to the area by both sides.

Local residents in Paktika province reported that new battles have erupted in the Turo district, particularly around the “Qamaruddin” and “Khan Mohammad” gates, as well as at the “Lari” gate in the Urmuz district. The fighting appears to be spreading along the entire stretch of the disputed frontier. Afghan sources claim their forces have maintained the upper hand in several sectors.

These developments followed an earlier strike in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district, where Pakistani forces allegedly launched heavy shelling and gunfire into Afghan territory. According to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, at least 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the assault. Kabul denounced the attack as unprovoked and vowed to respond decisively.

Afghan forces later announced a retaliatory offensive targeting Pakistani military positions along the border, claiming to have captured several posts and seized weapons and tanks. Mujahid said Afghan troops destroyed multiple Pakistani installations and inflicted “heavy casualties” on the opposing side, though these claims have not been independently confirmed.

“After Pakistani forces launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Spin Boldak, our forces were compelled to respond,” Mujahid stated. “In the retaliatory operation, several Pakistani soldiers were killed, and their posts and equipment were seized.” He added that the situation was eventually brought under control but warned that Afghan fighters remained on alert to defend “the homeland, sanctity, and people.”

The Spin Boldak crossing, a vital trade and transport route, has long been a flashpoint between Kabul and Islamabad, with frequent skirmishes erupting over border control and the movement of goods and people.

Hours after the clashes in Kandahar, fighting broke out again further east, this time in Pakistan’s Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistani state broadcaster PTV News reported that “Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij” militants opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani positions, prompting a full-scale response from the army. “Fitna al-Khawarij” is the term Islamabad uses for militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

PTV reported that several Taliban posts were destroyed in the exchange, and at least one tank was hit and set ablaze, forcing Afghan fighters to abandon their positions. The broadcaster later said that a fourth Taliban tank post, located at the Shamsadar position, was also destroyed. Pakistani forces reportedly killed a key commander of the militant group during the operation.

Earlier the same day, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed foreign ambassadors in Islamabad about the deteriorating situation, outlining what she described as Pakistan’s “legitimate security concerns” and reaffirming the country’s resolve to protect its sovereignty.

The renewed hostilities follow what Pakistan’s military called an unprovoked attack by Afghan Taliban forces on its border posts over the weekend. According to the Pakistani military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed in those assaults, while retaliatory strikes by Pakistan resulted in the deaths of more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government, however, insists its operations were defensive, accusing Islamabad of conducting airstrikes inside Afghan territory in the preceding days. Pakistan has not confirmed carrying out air operations but continues to accuse Kabul of harbouring the TTP , a charge the Taliban regime denies. Afghan officials maintain that their territory is not used for attacks against neighbouring countries.

The crisis has drawn international attention, with both US President Donald Trump and China offering to assist in efforts to reduce tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Despite these diplomatic overtures, the atmosphere between the two governments remains deeply strained.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the relationship as “hostile,” telling Geo News that there are “no ties, direct or indirect, as of today.” While noting a temporary lull in hostilities, Asif warned that fighting could resume at any moment. “We cannot rule that out,” he said. “If Afghanistan talks while issuing threats, they should act on them first , then we’ll negotiate afterward.”

He added that Pakistan retains the right to strike back whenever it is attacked. “It’s a natural thing,” Asif said. “If you are attacked, you have the right to react and to target wherever the aggression is coming from.”

With violence spreading across both sides of the Durand Line and civilian casualties mounting, the border conflict has once again underscored the deep mistrust and instability defining Afghan-Pakistani relations. Neither side appears ready to compromise, raising fears that the fragile lull could collapse into wider and more sustained hostilities.

