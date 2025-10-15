Political Drama in Bulgaria Escalates: Early Elections Loom as Coalition Cracks Widen

The political landscape in Bulgaria is showing signs of increasing instability, with early parliamentary elections increasingly seen as inevitable. Radostin Vassilev, leader of "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), emphasized that elections could realistically take place in spring, though a government resignation at any moment could accelerate the timeline. He added that, technically, elections could even be scheduled for December if the authorities wished to “make a Christmas present” for citizens. Vassilev highlighted ongoing tensions in Pazardzhik, referencing the Minister of Internal Affairs, Daniel Mitov from DPS-New Beginning, as a point of contention for GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who remains visibly frustrated and sidelined.

Vassilev also expressed skepticism about the position of the Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova. He noted that she appears to rely on the support of DPS-New Beginning to maintain her post. Speaking at a presidential council meeting, he recounted asking Kiselova whether she considered resigning given her lack of backing from the largest party. She reportedly responded with a smile, wishing the attendees a good week, signaling that she may be awaiting a reformatting of power that would secure her position.

Tsoncho Ganev, deputy chairman of “Revival,” called for the immediate resignation of the government and early elections. He described the current political situation as unprecedented, noting that Borissov himself seems determined to reshape the government while facing pressure from Delyan Peevski. Ganev warned that Borissov is at a crossroads: either resign and force new elections or risk losing relevance entirely. He proposed elections as soon as possible, ideally before the end of the year, to resolve the ongoing political uncertainty.

Venko Sabrutev of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) echoed calls for swift governmental change, stating bluntly that the sooner the current cabinet leaves, the better for the country. Sabrutev linked the GERB leader’s recent statements to the rising state debt and worsening poverty, criticizing key ministers, Temenuzhka Petkova, Daniel Mitov, and Borislav Gutsanov, as harmful to Bulgaria. He referred to government reformatting as a “mafia regrouping” and dismissed the current Speaker of Parliament as entirely detrimental, suggesting that Kiselova is effectively following Peevski’s direction.

Other voices within the ruling coalition also weighed in. WCC-DB MP Vasil Pandov interpreted Borissov’s behavior as theatrical, warning that the Budget 2026 is looming and cannot be ignored. Yavor Bozhankov criticized GERB’s long-standing practices in local elections, emphasizing that the public is now aware of the extent of manipulation and that the Pazardzhik results exposed the truth. He suggested that the ongoing political maneuvers serve mainly to formalize existing power dynamics rather than address real governance issues.

Krasimira Katincharova described the current political developments as a “theatrical performance” orchestrated by GERB and DPS-New Beginning leaders. She asserted that Borissov is not genuinely a victim, arguing that Peevski’s influence has shifted the balance of power. According to Katincharova, Peevski is preparing to escalate tensions, while Borissov positions himself as a potential savior, ready to return “on a white horse” as Prime Minister.

Delyan Peevski confirmed that his party, DPS-New Beginning, is prepared to assume government responsibility if invited. He emphasized the need for a reformatting of the cabinet with clearly defined responsibilities for each political entity. Peevski’s statement stressed that DPS-Novo Nachalo continues to support Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government despite not holding ministerial positions. He underscored that the priority remains the welfare of the people, the adoption of the euro, and the passage of the 2026 Budget, pledging that his party would act responsibly to safeguard social and economic stability. Peevski also affirmed support for GERB’s nomination of Borissov as Speaker of the National Assembly, citing democratic tradition.

Meanwhile, Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB), cautioned against allowing early elections. He argued that while the government requires reform, the urgency of the 2026 Budget and euro adoption makes a caretaker administration ill-equipped to manage such complex tasks. Dimitrov stressed that the nation’s immediate priorities , social stability, financial planning, and European commitments , demand continuity rather than abrupt political change.

The combined statements from political leaders, opposition figures, and trade union representatives depict a fractured governing coalition, where maneuvering for influence, public posturing, and personal rivalries have set the stage for potential early elections. While some actors advocate for swift resignation and a reset, others warn of the risks posed by disrupting ongoing economic and fiscal responsibilities, leaving Bulgaria at a critical juncture as it approaches key national and European milestones.