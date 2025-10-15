Slovak President Pellegrini Criticizes EU and Bulgaria for Blocking North Macedonia’s Accession

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession, saying that the enlargement process should depend solely on the fulfillment of membership criteria and not be used by individual states to resolve bilateral disputes.

Speaking during his official visit to Skopje, following talks with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Pellegrini said that no country should hold another “hostage” by imposing additional political conditions outside the agreed EU framework. He emphasized that North Macedonia has already gone through nearly two decades of negotiations, made numerous difficult concessions, yet still faces uncertainty regarding its European future.

According to Pellegrini, this situation “gambles with the trust of the people” and undermines confidence in the EU’s ability to deliver on its promises. He reaffirmed Slovakia’s full support for North Macedonia’s European integration, noting that the stability and security of the Union itself depend on the enlargement process. “We stand firmly by your side and will support you in every possible way,” he said. “I am convinced that the future of the EU lies in its expansion, and your country rightfully belongs in it.”

The Slovak president also expressed hope that the upcoming visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Skopje would bring concrete progress and restore momentum to North Macedonia’s stalled EU path.

Although Pellegrini did not explicitly name Bulgaria, his remarks were widely interpreted as criticism of Sofia’s longstanding veto, which has prevented the formal opening of North Macedonia’s EU accession chapters due to disputes over history, language, and identity. His comments were aimed at the broader principle that no member state should use enlargement as leverage to address its own national grievances.

During his meeting with President Siljanovska-Davkova, the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, which they described as excellent and rooted in centuries-old ties dating back to the time of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the creators of the Glagolitic alphabet. The talks focused on cultural cooperation, European integration, and regional security.

As part of his visit, Pellegrini paid tribute to Gotse Delchev, referred to by the Slovak presidential press service as a “prominent Macedonian revolutionary and freedom fighter.” He laid a wreath at Delchev’s grave in the courtyard of the Church of St. Spas in Skopje, underscoring Slovakia’s respect for North Macedonia’s national heritage.

The visit, which comes amid renewed tensions over EU enlargement and the pace of accession talks with Western Balkan countries, highlighted Slovakia’s position as one of the firm supporters of North Macedonia’s membership. Pellegrini’s remarks served as both a gesture of solidarity with Skopje and a subtle rebuke of EU hesitation and internal divisions that continue to block the region’s European aspirations.